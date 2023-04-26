Shareholders are invited to attend The St. Joe Company’s (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders starting at 9 a.m. Central Daylight Time (“CDT”) on May 16, 2023, at the newly constructed Embassy Suites by Hilton Panama City Beach Resort. Management will discuss the Company’s performance and answer shareholder questions after the scheduled business of the annual meeting. A project tour will depart at 1 p.m. CDT and resume at 8:30 a.m. CDT on May 17th. Each project tour session is scheduled for four hours. Space for the tour is limited and advanced registration is required. Please email [email protected] to reserve your seat for the tour or to request additional details regarding the tour.

“As shown in our annual reports to shareholders, during management’s seven-year tenure, our revenue has grown from $96.9 million in 2016 to $252.3 million in 2022, with earnings per share increasing from $0.21 to $1.21 during that period,” said Jorge Gonzalez, President and CEO for St. Joe. My letters to shareholders within the annual reports discussed how St. Joe and the region have grown; despite a Category-5 hurricane, a pandemic, and various economic headwinds. I look forward to seeing you in-person at our annual meeting, updating on our progress and prospects, and touring select residential, hospitality, and commercial projects.”

The 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is open to all shareholders. The Embassy Suites by Hilton Panama City Beach Resort has reserved a block of rooms for shareholders attending the meeting. We recommend you reserve a room for May 15th and May 16th with departure on the morning of May 17th. Please email [email protected] for information on how to take advantage of special room rates offered to shareholders attending this event. Space is limited. Both rooms and tour seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Select photos of projects expected to be included in the tours may be viewed and downloaded here: https%3A%2F%2Fjoe.canto.com%2Fb%2FSAJ38

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. The Company intends to use existing assets for residential, hospitality and commercial ventures. St. Joe has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company actively seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. On a regular basis, the Company releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. See https%3A%2F%2Fwww.joe.com%2Fvideo-gallery for more information.

©2023 The St Joe Company. “St. Joe®”, “JOE®”, the “Taking Flight” Design®, “St. Joe (and Taking Flight Design) ®” are registered service marks of The St. Joe Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005977/en/