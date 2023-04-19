PR Newswire

Report highlights the global sustainability and social impact of the beauty and wellness brand

PROVO, Utah, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin, a global leader in beauty and wellness, today released its 2022 Social Impact and Sustainability Report. The report outlines progress on the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities, including its sustainability commitments and global giving efforts. The release of the report coincides with Earth Week, which celebrates environmental protection and global betterment.

"For nearly 40 years, Nu Skin has dedicated itself to positively impacting our global and local communities," said Ruth Todd, senior vice president of public affairs at Nu Skin. "We are pleased to highlight the strides we've made over the past year, which focus on driving long-term impact across social impact and sustainability. We look forward to making Nu Skin more equitable and sustainable by continuing to expand our efforts to be a force for good around the world."

The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation is the heart of the company's mission. The nonprofit foundation has worked for 25 years to help children around the world in more than 50 countries. The Foundation has supported numerous health and wellness projects that have benefitted hundreds of thousands of children. It has also aided in the preservation of more than 1.4 million acres of natural habitats to better the planet for future generations.

Highlights from the 2022 Social Impact and Sustainability Report include:

Continued to make progress on product-related sustainability commitments, including making all product packaging recycled, recyclable, reusable, reduced or renewable by 2030.

Reduced more than 82 tons of plastic and 23 tons of paper as a result of environmental initiatives.

Published our first carbon footprint as an appendix to the 2021 Social Impact and Sustainability report.

Joined the EcoBeautyScore Consortium, alongside more than 60 cosmetics industry leaders and stakeholders to develop an industry-wide standard for product environmental impact assessment and scoring.

Conducted a pay equity analysis and implemented appropriate adjustments. Nu Skin remains committed to integrating equity assessment into regular annual pay practices.

Conducted global service projects with more than 2,400 volunteers to benefit more than 25,000 people.

Donated more than $6.7 million globally to causes around the world, including projects supporting conservation efforts and budding entrepreneurs.

globally to causes around the world, including projects supporting conservation efforts and budding entrepreneurs. Partnered with employees, brand affiliates, and charity partners in more than 40 markets around the world to make a difference with Force for Good projects on every continent except Antarctica .

. Nu Skin's family of brand affiliates, customers, and employees purchased and donated 43 million meals to children in more than 65 counties including Malawi , Mainland China and Mexico and others through the company's for-profit Nourish the Children initiative. This effort contributed to the milestone of more than 800 million meals purchased and donated to children through the initiative since 2002.

, Mainland China and and others through the company's for-profit Nourish the Children initiative. This effort contributed to the milestone of more than 800 million meals purchased and donated to children through the initiative since 2002. Received 28 awards for sustainable products, business excellence, social impact and sustainability efforts.

To learn more about Nu Skin's social and environmental impact efforts, visit www.nuskin.com/forceforgood.

