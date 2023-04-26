PGT Innovations, Inc. ( NYSE:PGTI, Financial) will release its financial results and host a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023, to discuss PGT Innovations, Inc.’s first quarter 2023 results as well as other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 10:30 a.m. eastern time and will be hosted by Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Henderson, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Brad West, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Treasurer. The Company's press release announcing the financial results will be issued pre-market at approximately 7:30 a.m. on May 11, 2023. They will also be available through the Investor Relations section of the PGT Innovations, Inc. website: http%3A%2F%2Fir.pgtinnovations.com%2Freleases.cfm.

To participate in the teleconference, kindly dial into the call about 10 minutes before the start time: 833-316-0547 (U.S. toll-free) and 412-317-5728 (International). A replay of the call will be available within approximately one hour after the scheduled end of the call on May 11, 2023, through approximately 12:30 p.m. on May 18, 2023. To access the replay, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. Only toll-free), 855-669-9658 (Canada Only toll-free) and 412-317-0088 (International) and refer to pass code 5454679. Other international replay dial-in numbers can be obtained at: https%3A%2F%2Fservices.choruscall.com%2Fccforms%2Freplay.html.

You may pre-register for the call by using the following link. Please note that you will receive your dial-in number at the time of your pre-registration: https%3A%2F%2Fdpregister.com%2Fsreg%2F10177449%2Ff8f50ccf56.

You may join the conference online by using the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fevent.choruscall.com%2Fmediaframe%2Fwebcast.html%3Fwebcastid%3D5SFejj80.

The webcast will also be available through the Investors section of the PGT Innovations, Inc. website: http%3A%2F%2Fir.pgtinnovations.com%2Fevents.cfm.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT+Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces. PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, PGT%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Custom+Windows+and+Doors, WinDoor%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, Western+Window+Systems, Anlin+Windows+%26amp%3B+Doors, Eze-Breeze%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, CGI+Commercial, NewSouth+Window+Solutions, Martin+Door%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco+Window+Systems. The Company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

