CHARLESTON, S.C., April 19, 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, will report its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 3, before the U.S. financial markets open for trading. In conjunction with this announcement, Blackbaud will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Event:

Blackbaud's First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

Wednesday, May 3

Time:

8:00 a.m. ET

Live Webcast:

investor.blackbaud.com

Live Dial-In:

1-877-407-3088

A webcast will be available and archived on Blackbaud's investor webpage following the call.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and $100 billion donated, granted, and invested through its platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more atwww.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

