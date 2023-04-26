Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (NYSE: PNW) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.865 per share of common stock, payable on June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2023.

Pinnacle+West+Capital+Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of approximately $23 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and nearly 5,900 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona+Public+Service, the company provides retail electricity service to more than 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005995/en/

