DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 19, 2023
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) today announced the names of 30 winners of its Dover Foundation Scholars Program. This year's winners represent each of Dover's five operating segments and nearly all of its Operating Companies.
High school seniors and current college students were named, with each recipient eligible to receive up to $12,000 in scholarship support over the four years of their undergraduate studies. The program is now in its twelfth year and has awarded over 400 scholarships, providing nearly $3 million in financial support to deserving students.
Scholarships are made available to the children of full-time employees of Dover and its Operating Companies worldwide. Selections are made by a team of independent, college admissions professionals, and are based on each student's academic performance, leadership abilities and extracurricular activities.
Here is the list of the 2023 Dover Scholars Program winners by Operating Company:
Colder Products Company
Lydia Jang
Colder Products Company - Roseville, MN
Jaden Paterson
Colder Products Company - Roseville, MN
Kris Xiong
Colder Products Company - Roseville, MN
DESTACO
Noah Peterson
Central Research Laboratories - Redwing, MN
Ilina Zavalova
DESTACO - Wheeling, IL
Dover Corporation
Lillian Ryan
Dover - Downers Grove, IL
Dover Digital Printing
Andrea Simona Diacinti
J-K Group - Novedrate, Italy
Dover Food Retail
Selvina Joseph
Hillphoenix - Conyers, GA
Anthony Nguyen
Hillphoenix - Richmond, VA
Ishita Patel
Hillphoenix - Richmond, VA
Dover Fueling Solutions
Timothy Dickinson
Dover Fueling Solutions - Austin, TX
Justin Gao
Dover Fueling Solutions - Austin, TX
Dover Precision Components
Kiara Brown
Cook Compression – Jeffersonville. IN
Environmental Solutions Group
Lauren Ballinger
Marathon Equipment – Vernon, AL
Spencer McAdams
Marathon Equipment – Fayette, AL
MAAG
Jacklyn Corl
Maag - Eagle Rock, VA
Markem-Imaje
Aakansha Khosla
Markem-Imaje - Bhiwadi, India
Katherine Mills
Markem-Imaje - Keene, NH
Yash Singh
Markem-Imaje - Bhiwadi, India
Microwave Products Group
Benjamin Rees-Inglis
BSC Filters - York, United Kingdom
OPW
Tyson Hentges
Acme Cryogenics - Lonsdale, MN
Dylan Lee
OPW - Hamilton, OH
Zoe Sackfield
RegO - Elon, NC
Pump Solutions Group
Aaesha Alkhalili
Pump Solutions Group - Grand Terrace, CA
Erine Kubinowski
Pump Solutions Group - Auxerre, France
Natalie LeForge
Pump Solutions Group - Grand Terrace, CA
Minh Chan Tran
Pump Solutions Group - San Jose, CA
Tulsa Winch Group
Andrea Morris
Tulsa Winch Group - Tulsa, OK
Vehicle Service Group
Harrison Hall
Vehicle Service Group - Madison, IN
Gavin McMahon
Vehicle Service Group - Madison, IN
About Dover:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.
About The Dover Foundation:
The Dover Foundation was established in 2011. The Foundation is tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Dover Foundation is committed to supporting causes and programs that promote education and enhance the lives of Dover Company employees and their families. One such program is the Dover Scholars Program.
CONTACT:
Adrian Sakowicz
Vice President of Communications
630-743-5039
[email protected]
