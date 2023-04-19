Dover Announces Winners of the 2023 Scholarship Program

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 19, 2023

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) today announced the names of 30 winners of its Dover Foundation Scholars Program. This year's winners represent each of Dover's five operating segments and nearly all of its Operating Companies.

Dover_blue_Logo.jpg

High school seniors and current college students were named, with each recipient eligible to receive up to $12,000 in scholarship support over the four years of their undergraduate studies. The program is now in its twelfth year and has awarded over 400 scholarships, providing nearly $3 million in financial support to deserving students.

Scholarships are made available to the children of full-time employees of Dover and its Operating Companies worldwide. Selections are made by a team of independent, college admissions professionals, and are based on each student's academic performance, leadership abilities and extracurricular activities.

Here is the list of the 2023 Dover Scholars Program winners by Operating Company:

Colder Products Company

Lydia Jang

Colder Products Company - Roseville, MN

Jaden Paterson

Colder Products Company - Roseville, MN

Kris Xiong

Colder Products Company - Roseville, MN


DESTACO

Noah Peterson

Central Research Laboratories - Redwing, MN

Ilina Zavalova

DESTACO - Wheeling, IL


Dover Corporation

Lillian Ryan

Dover - Downers Grove, IL


Dover Digital Printing

Andrea Simona Diacinti

J-K Group - Novedrate, Italy


Dover Food Retail

Selvina Joseph

Hillphoenix - Conyers, GA

Anthony Nguyen

Hillphoenix - Richmond, VA

Ishita Patel

Hillphoenix - Richmond, VA


Dover Fueling Solutions

Timothy Dickinson

Dover Fueling Solutions - Austin, TX

Justin Gao

Dover Fueling Solutions - Austin, TX


Dover Precision Components

Kiara Brown

Cook Compression – Jeffersonville. IN


Environmental Solutions Group

Lauren Ballinger

Marathon Equipment – Vernon, AL

Spencer McAdams

Marathon Equipment – Fayette, AL


MAAG

Jacklyn Corl

Maag - Eagle Rock, VA


Markem-Imaje

Aakansha Khosla

Markem-Imaje - Bhiwadi, India

Katherine Mills

Markem-Imaje - Keene, NH

Yash Singh

Markem-Imaje - Bhiwadi, India


Microwave Products Group

Benjamin Rees-Inglis

BSC Filters - York, United Kingdom


OPW

Tyson Hentges

Acme Cryogenics - Lonsdale, MN

Dylan Lee

OPW - Hamilton, OH

Zoe Sackfield

RegO - Elon, NC


Pump Solutions Group

Aaesha Alkhalili

Pump Solutions Group - Grand Terrace, CA

Erine Kubinowski

Pump Solutions Group - Auxerre, France

Natalie LeForge

Pump Solutions Group - Grand Terrace, CA

Minh Chan Tran

Pump Solutions Group - San Jose, CA


Tulsa Winch Group

Andrea Morris

Tulsa Winch Group - Tulsa, OK


Vehicle Service Group

Harrison Hall

Vehicle Service Group - Madison, IN

Gavin McMahon

Vehicle Service Group - Madison, IN

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

About The Dover Foundation:

The Dover Foundation was established in 2011. The Foundation is tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Dover Foundation is committed to supporting causes and programs that promote education and enhance the lives of Dover Company employees and their families. One such program is the Dover Scholars Program.

CONTACT:
Adrian Sakowicz
Vice President of Communications
630-743-5039
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY75245&sd=2023-04-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dover-announces-winners-of-the-2023-scholarship-program-301802055.html

SOURCE Dover

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY75245&Transmission_Id=202304191615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY75245&DateId=20230419
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.