DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) today announced the names of 30 winners of its Dover Foundation Scholars Program. This year's winners represent each of Dover's five operating segments and nearly all of its Operating Companies.

High school seniors and current college students were named, with each recipient eligible to receive up to $12,000 in scholarship support over the four years of their undergraduate studies. The program is now in its twelfth year and has awarded over 400 scholarships, providing nearly $3 million in financial support to deserving students.

Scholarships are made available to the children of full-time employees of Dover and its Operating Companies worldwide. Selections are made by a team of independent, college admissions professionals, and are based on each student's academic performance, leadership abilities and extracurricular activities.

Here is the list of the 2023 Dover Scholars Program winners by Operating Company:

Colder Products Company Lydia Jang Colder Products Company - Roseville, MN Jaden Paterson Colder Products Company - Roseville, MN Kris Xiong Colder Products Company - Roseville, MN

DESTACO Noah Peterson Central Research Laboratories - Redwing, MN Ilina Zavalova DESTACO - Wheeling, IL

Dover Corporation Lillian Ryan Dover - Downers Grove, IL

Dover Digital Printing Andrea Simona Diacinti J-K Group - Novedrate, Italy

Dover Food Retail Selvina Joseph Hillphoenix - Conyers, GA Anthony Nguyen Hillphoenix - Richmond, VA Ishita Patel Hillphoenix - Richmond, VA

Dover Fueling Solutions Timothy Dickinson Dover Fueling Solutions - Austin, TX Justin Gao Dover Fueling Solutions - Austin, TX

Dover Precision Components Kiara Brown Cook Compression – Jeffersonville. IN

Environmental Solutions Group Lauren Ballinger Marathon Equipment – Vernon, AL Spencer McAdams Marathon Equipment – Fayette, AL

MAAG Jacklyn Corl Maag - Eagle Rock, VA

Markem-Imaje Aakansha Khosla Markem-Imaje - Bhiwadi, India Katherine Mills Markem-Imaje - Keene, NH Yash Singh Markem-Imaje - Bhiwadi, India

Microwave Products Group Benjamin Rees-Inglis BSC Filters - York, United Kingdom

OPW Tyson Hentges Acme Cryogenics - Lonsdale, MN Dylan Lee OPW - Hamilton, OH Zoe Sackfield RegO - Elon, NC

Pump Solutions Group Aaesha Alkhalili Pump Solutions Group - Grand Terrace, CA Erine Kubinowski Pump Solutions Group - Auxerre, France Natalie LeForge Pump Solutions Group - Grand Terrace, CA Minh Chan Tran Pump Solutions Group - San Jose, CA

Tulsa Winch Group Andrea Morris Tulsa Winch Group - Tulsa, OK

Vehicle Service Group Harrison Hall Vehicle Service Group - Madison, IN Gavin McMahon Vehicle Service Group - Madison, IN

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

About The Dover Foundation:

The Dover Foundation was established in 2011. The Foundation is tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Dover Foundation is committed to supporting causes and programs that promote education and enhance the lives of Dover Company employees and their families. One such program is the Dover Scholars Program.

CONTACT:

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President of Communications

630-743-5039

[email protected]

