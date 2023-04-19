ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. to Report Results for First Quarter 2023

UNIONDALE, N.Y., April 19, 2023

UNIONDALE, N.Y., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (

NYSE:ACR, Financial) (the "Company") announced today that it will release its results for the first quarter 2023, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after the market closes. The Company invites investors and other interested parties to listen to its live conference call via telephone or webcast on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-300-8521 (U.S. domestic) or 1-412-317-6026 (International) or from the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.acresreit.com.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website and telephonically through May 18, 2023 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), passcode 10176564.

About ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate ("CRE") mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property through direct ownership and joint ventures. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively dedicated to nationwide middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office property in top U.S. markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.acresreit.com or contact investor relations at [email protected].

favicon.png?sn=NY75208&sd=2023-04-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acres-commercial-realty-corp-to-report-results-for-first-quarter-2023-301802037.html

SOURCE ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.

