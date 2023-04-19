Santa Cruz County Bank Hires Michael Davis Luong

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 19, 2023

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCQX: SCZC), today announced Michael Davis Luong has joined the bank as Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager for the Bank's Silicon Valley region. He is based out of the Bank's Cupertino office where he will be responsible for new business acquisition, lending, and business development in Silicon Valley and the Greater Bay Area.

Mr. Luong has an 18-year history in the banking industry with extensive experience in business development, credit underwriting, commercial real estate, SBA lending, and loan portfolio management for major financial institutions in Northern California and the Bay Area.

Mr. Luong served as Commercial Real Estate Relationship Manager for Meriwest Credit Union and as First Vice President and Regional Sales Manager of Northern California for CTBC Bank Corporation. Most recently, he served as Vice President and Commercial Real Estate Relationship Manager for Silicon Valley Bank where he managed a portfolio of commercial real estate of over $500 million.

Mr. Luong obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Comparative Corporate Management from University of California, Berkeley.

Jon Sisk, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer, remarked, "We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the Bank's Silicon Valley team. His vast experience in commercial lending combined with business development experience and an extensive knowledge of credit are beneficial assets to serve our growing client base and attract new business in the greater Bay Area. We look forward to further growth in the region as a result of Michael's contributions."

Mr. Luong is based out of the Bank's Cupertino office at 19240 Stevens Creek Boulevard. He currently serves on the Board of the Silicon Valley Chapter of CCIM - Certified Commercial Investment Member.

ABOUT SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK

Santa Cruz County Bank was founded in 2004. It is a top-rated, locally-owned and operated, full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. The bank has branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Monterey, Salinas, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. Santa Cruz County Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley and a top USDA lender in the state of California. As a full-service bank, Santa Cruz County Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, Santa Cruz County Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local not-for-profit organizations.

Santa Cruz County Bank stock is publicly traded on the OTCQX U.S. Premier marketplace under the symbol SCZC. Stock purchase orders may be placed online, through a brokerage firm, or through Market Makers listed in the Investor Relations section of the bank's website. For more information about Santa Cruz County Bank, visit www.sccountybank.com.

