Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (:HR) today announced that it expects to report results for the first quarter of 2023 on Tuesday morning, May 9, 2023, before the market opens.

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, Healthcare Realty Trust expects to hold a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends. Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties at www.healthcarerealty.com under the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same address.

Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-In Number: +1 833-470-1428 access code 420531

All Other Locations: +1 404-975-4839 access code 420531

Replay Information

Domestic Dial-In Number: 866-813-9403 access code 380939

All Other Locations: +44 204-525-0658 access code 380939

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2022, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Additional information regarding the Company, including this quarter's operations, can be found at www.healthcarerealty.com.

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain forward- looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Healthcare Realty Trust, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and as updated in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Ron Hubbard
Vice President, Investor Relations
P: 615.269.8290

