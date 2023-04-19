PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition (GWRCCC), K. Neal Truck and Bus Center (K. Neal) and GreenPower Motor Company will host an Earth Day Electric School Bus Tour on April 22 from 9:30 AM-3:00 PM in partnership with multiple Earth Day community events across Washington, DC. A press conference will be held at 9:30 AM ET at the Mayor Muriel Bowser/Delta Sigma Theta Earth Day Community Clean Up at Marvin Gaye Park, 5200 Foote St NE, Washington, D.C. Speakers will include Eboni-Rose Thompson, the President of the District of Columbia State Board of Education, Antoine M. Thompson, Executive Director of GWRCCC, Michael Perez, GreenPower VP of School Bus, Contracts & Grants, Sue Gander, Director of the World Resource Initiative's (W.R.I.) Electric School Bus Initiative, Katherine García, Director of the Sierra Club Clean Transportation for All Campaign, and Toni Harper, President of the Federal City Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

The transition to electric school buses not only helps to reduce emissions and slow the effects of climate change, but it is crucial to community health outcomes in the D.M.V. and nationwide. Diesel emissions are a large portion of the country's greenhouse gas emissions that are linked to increased respiratory health outcomes such as asthma and cancer. Electric School Buses cut school bus diesel emissions completely, protecting the health of our children, our communities, and the planet.

GWRCCC, K. Neal, and GreenPower Motor Company want to make electrifying school buses a tangible goal in DC to promote clean transportation, clean communities, and improved community health. GWRCCC's Mid-Atlantic Electric School Bus Experience Project (M.E.E.P.) aims to provide demos, education and workshops to help school districts transition to electric school buses. In partnership with W.R.I. and the Environmental Protection Agency (E.P.A.), GWRCCC hopes to encourage D.C. school districts to apply for the $5-8 billion in funding from the E.P.A's Clean School Bus Program as D.C. schools were recently awarded funding for electric school buses in 2022 . The Earth Day Electric School Bus Tour provides an opportunity for DC residents and Clean Up attendees to learn about these clean school bus transition opportunities while touring the 20-seater bus.

The Earth Day Electric School Bus Tour will kick-off with a press event at the Mayor Muriel Bowser/ Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Federal City Alumnae Chapter Earth Day Community Clean Up at Marvin Gaye Park from 9:30-10:00 AM. Next, the bus will move on to the Anacostia Watershed Society Earth Day Clean Up at Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens, then head over to Mayor Muriel Bowser's Bald Eagle Recreation Center Earth Day Ward 8 Clean Up and the Mayor's Garrison Elementary Ward 2 Clean Up . The tour will conclude with A Celebration of Earth Day at the Anacostia Community Museum .

"Electrifying school buses is a crucial element to reducing the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. GWRCCC is committed to making sure that all communities benefit from clean transportation and we are excited to help make electric school buses an accessible reality in the D.M.V.," remarked Antoine M. Thompson, Executive Director of GWRCCC.

"Thanks to the leadership of Mayor Bowser in DC and others across the DMV, we are pleased to have electric school buses on the road in communities across the region and more coming soon, bringing a cleaner and healthier ride to kids everywhere and helping make Earth Day an every day celebration," added Sue Gander, Director of the Electric School Bus Initiative, WRI.

"The Federal City Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has hosted an annual community clean up in celebration of Earth Day in Ward 7 since 2018. Not only is pollution an eye sore but it impacts property values, public health, and water quality. As the District strives to clean the Anacostia River, we want to make sure community members realize the public health benefits of electric school buses as well," said Toni Harper, President of the Federal City Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition (GWRCCC), focused on the Washington, D.C. metro area, is one of nearly 80 coalitions in the U.S. that fosters economic, environmental, and energy security by working locally to advance affordable, domestic transportation fuels, energy efficient mobility systems, and other fuel-saving technologies and practices. Find out more at https://gwrccc.org .

K. Neal Truck and Bus Center, with 4 locations in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, K. Neal Truck and Bus Center (K. Neal) is an award winning, full-service, minority-owned commercial truck and bus dealership committed to improving fleet uptime, anticipating the future of mobility, integrating emerging technology and supporting the profitability of the transportation ecosystem. K. Neal offers the best in new and used commercial trucks and buses, superior mobile service options, the right parts at the right time and preventative, technology-backed maintenance solutions. We're your one-stop shop for prompt and professional solutions. https://www.knealtbc.com/

GreenPower Motor Company (Nasdaq: GP) is committed to their vision of advancing the adoption of EVs by making battery-electric buses and trucks affordable, durable, and easy to deploy. GreenPower offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and more. GreenPower's electric buses and vehicles can perform almost any route their fossil fuel burning competitors are able to, but with a much quieter and more efficient ride. https://greenpowermotor.com/

