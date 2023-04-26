UnitedHealth Group ( UNH, Financial) detracted from performance during the quarter. The Company reported strong operating earnings growth at both of its operating segments, UnitedHealth and Optum. Although the market has near-term concerns about the roll-off of Covid-19 Medicaid business, the Company is well positioned to recapture these customers through its multiple service platforms. Further, after solid relative performance in 2022, "defensive" stocks such as UnitedHealth started 2023 as a "source of funds" for investors looking to add to beaten down stocks. We expect UnitedHealth to continue to post steady results, so we took advantage of the market's negative sentiment and added to our weightings in UnitedHealth.

From David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s Wedgewood Partners 1st-Quarter 2023 letter.