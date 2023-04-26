Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( TSM, Financial) contributed to performance as revenues grew +27% (in USD) from the year ago quarter. Despite this strength, the Company's customers have seen near-term weakness in demand due to Covid-19 normalization as well as the launch timing of new products. However, the Company is well-positioned to continue a long-term growth trajectory because its leading-edge capacity is being absorbed by high-performance computing applications, particularly at nontraditional integrated circuit (IC) design houses, such as Apple, Alphabet and Amazon, which have become IC-design powerhouses over the past decade. Importantly, the Company’s aggressive investment in leading-edge equipment, tight development with fabless IC designers, and embrace of open development libraries, should continue to foster a superior competitive position and attractive long-term growth.

From David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s Wedgewood Partners 1st-Quarter 2023 letter.