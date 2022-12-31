BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO WILL REPORT 1Q23 RESULTS AFTER MARKET CLOSE ON APRIL 26, 2023

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, April 19, 2023

MEXICO CITY, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX) ("Banco Santander México" or the "Bank") one of the leading banking institutions in Mexico, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

A conference call will be held on April 27, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. U.S. ET (10:00 a.m. Mexico City Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3035 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-5195 (International) and ask for "Banco Santander México's Earnings Call".

A presentation will also be available for download from the company's IR site after market close on April 26, 2023. Additionally, a simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available at
https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1610715&tp_key=3d1cf0b35d

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available between 3:00 p.m. U.S. ET on April 27 and 11:59 p.m. U.S. ET on May 11, 2023. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or for international & Mexico callers 1-412-317-6671. The access code for the replay is 10178174. The audio of the conference call will be archived on the company's website at www.santander.com.mx

ABOUT BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX)
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Banco Santander México), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, provides a wide range of financial and related services, including retail and commercial banking, financial advisory and other related investment activities. Banco Santander México offers a multichannel financial services platform focused on mid- to high-income individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, while also providing integrated financial services to larger multinational companies in Mexico. As of December 31, 2022, Banco Santander México had total assets of Ps.1,844 billion under Mexican Banking GAAP and more than 21.3 million customers. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Company operates 1,345 branches and offices nationwide and has a total of 25,990 employees.

favicon.png?sn=NY75638&sd=2023-04-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-santander-mexico-will-report-1q23-results-after-market-close-on-april-26-2023-301802397.html

SOURCE Banco Santander México, S.A.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY75638&Transmission_Id=202304191800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY75638&DateId=20230419
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.