Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Alvotech (“Alvotech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALVO) on behalf of Alvotech stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Alvotech has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 13, 2023, Alvotech issued a press release "announc[ing]…that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a complete response letter (CRL) for Alvotech's Biologics License Application (BLA) for AVT02, a high-concentration biosimilar candidate for Humira® (adalimumab). The CRL noted that certain deficiencies, which were conveyed following the FDA's reinspection of the company's Reykjavik facility that concluded on March 17, 2023, must be satisfactorily resolved before the application can be approved."

On this news, Alvotech's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 14, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alvotech shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

