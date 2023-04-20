PR Newswire

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "During Q1 2023, the Volvo Group's growth continued and our profitability took a step up. Sales increased in all business areas and in all regions. Net sales rose by 25% to SEK 131.4 billion, the highest so far for a first quarter. We increased the adjusted operating income by SEK 5.7 billion to SEK 18.4 billion, corresponding to a margin of 14.0% (12.0). Return on capital employed rose to 30.3% (25.3). A good profitability is important for us to be able to continue to increase our investments in the biggest technological shift ever in our industries. We are in a period when we are investing battery and fuel cell electric vehicles as well as internal combustion engines in parallel," says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO.

In Q1 2023, net sales increased by 25% to SEK 131.4 billion (105.3). Adjusted for currency movements, the increase was 17%.

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2022, net sales amounted to SEK 473 billion (EUR 45 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

