XCMG Machinery Releases New Mining Equipment Products, Expanding Application Scope to Cover Full Cycle of Mining Operations

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

XUZHOU, China, April 20, 2023

XUZHOU, China, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425), a leading Chinese construction equipment manufacturer, has released three new mining machinery products, including the XE690DK mining excavator, XDR80TE-AT autonomous electric dump truck, and XDE240 mining dump truck, which will better support global mining operations and infrastructure construction projects.

The_unmanned_XDR80TE_AT_electric_mining_truck_XCMG_standing_11_000.jpg

The XE690DK mining excavator is one of XCMG's best-selling models, and has recently been launched in Indonesia. Equipped with an exceptional power system to deliver efficient performance, it has safe, environmentally friendly and energy-saving designs that can fully meet the construction needs of various working conditions and create greater value for the customers.

At the product launch event held in February in Indonesia, XCMG signed orders totaling about 100 units of the XE690DK, and continues to receive new orders.

The unmanned XDR80TE-AT electric mining truck, which just won the iF Design Award 2023 in the discipline of Product under category Automobiles/Vehicles, has completely removed the operating cab and supports two modes – remote control and fully autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) control. The truck is equipped with multiple functions, including visual and acoustic sensors, laser radar, millimeter-wave radar, and cameras. Under the full autonomous mode, the AI technology can automatically set the destination and plan the routes following the mining operation system's production schedule while enabling coordinated operation with other equipment regardless of automation.

In the meantime, the XDE240 mining dump truck has successfully completed mining works with its advanced environment sensor, navigation, and positioning capabilities. Previously, a fleet of XDE240 achieved fully unmanned mining truck operation as a group in China, further benchmarking China's intelligent mining construction roadmap.

XCMG's unmanned mining solutions are building integrated digital mines, the control center assigns tasks to the equipment, while the vehicles set the targets based on the task list and calculate the routes, and they can evaluate the safety of the routes and avoid obstacles autonomously.

"The mining sites have highly challenging working conditions that pose greater risks to people, the idea of building 'unmanned mines' aims to tackle the pain point. Leveraging the advanced technologies including 5G and a digital twin which are more developed now, our mining machinery equipment are catching up quickly to deliver unmanned solutions in the era of intelligent technologies," said Cui Jisheng, Assistant President of XCMG and General Manager of XCMG Mining Machinery.

Through establishing partnerships with local dealers such as GMT, XCMG has built a sales and service network in Indonesia as the No.1 construction machinery brand in the local market, and more than 10,000 units and sets of XCMG equipment are working in full swing for top mines and infrastructure construction projects.

As one of the few manufacturers that develop integrated mining solutions and large complete sets of mining machinery for open-pit mines, XCMG's comprehensive mining product portfolio now covers the whole process from drilling to logistics. Its flagship equipment, including a 700-ton excavator, 440-ton dump truck, 35-ton loader and 550-horsepower grader, are playing key roles in notable mining and construction projects around the world.

"Committed to providing 'Solid to Succeed' products for all customers, XCMG is accelerating the innovative R&D and intelligent manufacturing of mining equipment and solutions to better meet the growing market demands," Cui said.

For more information, please visit http://en.xcmg.com/en-ap/ or XCMG's pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

favicon.png?sn=CN76155&sd=2023-04-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xcmg-machinery-releases-new-mining-equipment-products-expanding-application-scope-to-cover-full-cycle-of-mining-operations-301802676.html

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN76155&Transmission_Id=202304200147PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN76155&DateId=20230420
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.