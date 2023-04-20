S&P Global Market Intelligence Enhances APAC Corporate Events Data and Transcript Coverage Through Acquisition of SCRIPTS Asia Inc.'s Asia, Ex-Japan, Database

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023

  • S&P Global Market Intelligence has acquired the historical APAC transcript database, ex-Japan, from SCRIPTS Asia Inc.
  • The acquired SCRIPTS Asia Inc.'s Mandarin, Cantonese and Korean databases are available through S&P Global Market Intelligence's Capital IQ Pro, Xpressfeed and Snowflake delivery channels
  • S&P Global Market Intelligence will continue to provide Japan event coverage through a long-term agreement with SCRIPTS Asia K. K. that delivers Japanese content

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence announced today that it acquired the full historical Asia Pacific (APAC) transcript database, excluding Japan, from SCRIPTS Asia Inc., the leading provider of investor event coverage for APAC. This transaction will enable S&P Global Market Intelligence to provide comprehensive coverage of Asian corporate events for more than 3,200 companies meeting a growing demand from customers and market participants in the APAC region.

SP_Market_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

"We are excited about the significant expansion of our APAC transcription and translation capabilities through this acquisition of SCRIPTS Asia Inc.'s database." said Ed Chidsey, Head of Data Valuations and Analytics at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "This is a strategic deal, especially when coupled with the redistribution agreement with SCRIPTS Asia K.K. for Japanese content, that serves local customer needs and puts us at a meaningful competitive advantage in the rapidly growing textual data and natural language processing (NLP) market."

The SCRIPTS Asia dataset covers nearly 1,400 companies across China, Hong Kong and South Korea with records dating back to 2018, and features coverage of small and medium-sized company events that have previously been unavailable to investors due to language barriers. Customers will now have access to earnings calls and other corporate event transcripts in Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean and other languages, in addition to translated versions in English.

"SCRIPTS Asia is delighted to announce this strategic transaction with S&P Global Market Intelligence, which will result in unparalleled coverage of investor events across Asia Pacific," said Erik Abbott, CEO of SCRIPTS Asia K.K. and Founder of SCRIPTS Asia Inc. "Clients will benefit from expanded data on key regional meetings and continued development of both Japan and ex-Japan markets. Our agreement with S&P Global Market Intelligence goes back to the earliest days of SCRIPTS Asia, and we are pleased to extend this close relationship to provide seamless delivery of complete Asia coverage to our combined worldwide client base."

Following the transaction, S&P Global Market Intelligence will now source, transcribe and translate corporate event coverage for these companies in APAC, excluding Japan, with plans for further expansion in the coming months. All content is available on S&P Global Market Intelligence's data platforms, including Capital IQ Pro, Xpressfeed and Snowflake.

In addition, through a long-term agreement with SCRIPTS Asia K.K., a wholly owned subsidiary of JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. and the provider of the Japanese content, S&P Global Market Intelligence will continue to redistribute the corporate event information in Japanese to its clients, covering more than 1,100 companies in Japan. Existing SCRIPTS Asia K.K. clients will also continue to receive ex-Japan content provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

About SCRIPTS Asia K.K.

SCRIPTS Asia K.K. is the industry leader of Japan investor event coverage. Acquired by JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. in 2023, SCRIPTS Asia offers unparalleled access to domestic earnings meetings, ESG seminars, IR days, analyst briefings, among a variety of event types, on more than 1,100 listed companies in Japan. Products offered by SCRIPTS Asia include: full local language and translated English transcript reports, event metadata, audio files, along with an archive of +5 years of data history. Please visit www.scriptsasia.com for further information.

News Media Contact:

S&P Global Market Intelligence

SungHa Park
Tel: +82 2 6001 3128
[email protected]

SCRIPTS Asia K.K.

Media Division
Tel: +81 50 5212 7790
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL75102&sd=2023-04-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-market-intelligence-enhances-apac-corporate-events-data-and-transcript-coverage-through-acquisition-of-scripts-asia-incs-asia-ex-japan-database-301802520.html

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL75102&Transmission_Id=202304200200PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL75102&DateId=20230420
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.