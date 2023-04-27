GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) ( FRA:6IRA, Financial) Gothenburg, Sweden, April 20, 2023 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company that discovers and develops new treatments for Parkinson's disease, announced today that the company's annual report for 2022 will be published during the week commencing April 24.

The company has decided the the annual report for 2022 will be published during week commencing April 24, 2023, instead of what has been previously announced.

Viktor Siewertz, CFO

Phone: +46 727 10 70 70

E-mail: [email protected]

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's. In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.



IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders through its proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, the company is also progressing three preclinical programs, IRL942, IRL757, and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

