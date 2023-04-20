Renowned National Defense Technologist Dr. Georgianna Shea Joins Cybeats Advisory Board

TORONTO, April 20, 2023

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cybeats Technologies Corp. ("Cybeats'' or the "Company") (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of esteemed cybersecurity expert Dr. Georgianna Shea to its advisory board.

Dr. Georgianna Shea serves as Chief Technologist at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies' Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation (CCTI) and Transformative Cyber Innovation Lab (TCIL). Boasting over 25 years of experience in various engineering and cybersecurity disciplines, she devoted her career to National Security. Her extensive expertise, leadership skills, and proven track record make Dr. Shea an invaluable addition to Cybeats' advisory board.

"I am honored and enthused to join Cybeats' advisory board and look forward to working closely with the team to help advance their cybersecurity efforts to enable data-driven decision capabilities that lead to improved cybersecurity," said Dr. Georgianna Shea, Cybeats Advisor.

"Dr. Shea's expertise will play a crucial role in shaping our product's future, and we are excited to welcome her to our team. Her vast experience and deep understanding of cybersecurity will undoubtedly contribute to our continued growth and innovation in the areas of SBOM management, risk and compliance, and software supply chain intelligence. As a practical leader in the industry, Dr. Shea has a deep understanding of the Risk Management Framework (RMF) and will actively advise us on how to bridge the gap between the private and public sectors in this space," said Dmitry Raidman, CTO of Cybeats.

Dr. Shea holds a Doctorate in Computer Science Information Assurance from Colorado Technical University. She has held various leadership positions within top tech companies and community groups, including serving on the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology's Working Group on Cyber-Physical Resilience, the Global Resilience Federation's Operational Resilience Framework Team, and as an advisory board member for American Binary.

Among her many achievements, Dr. Shea has numerous publications advocating for policies enhancing cybersecurity for national security, has served as an adjunct professor with multiple universities, is a member of the CyberWire Hash Table of experts, and is a member of the Cybersecurity Canon at the Ohio State University.

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a cybersecurity company providing SBOM management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available at sedar.com.

