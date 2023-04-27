Starbucks announced today the launch of an innovative line of coffee beverages called “Oleato™” an innovative alchemy of Starbucks® finest arabica coffee infused with Partanna® extra virgin olive oil on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at more than 60 select stores across Japan including Starbucks Reserve® Roastery Tokyo.

Howard Schultz, chairman emeritus and board member, Starbucks Coffee Company, joins Takafumi Minaguchi, ceo, Starbucks Japan, at the Oleato™ announcement in Tokyo (Photo: Business Wire)

Following the February debut of Oleato%26trade%3B+beverages+in+Italy and March launch at the Starbucks Reserve® Roasteries in Chicago, Seattle and New York, and select+stores+in+the+United+States, Starbucks third global launch market for the beverage line will be in Japan, where Starbucks began its journey as a global brand outside the North America more than 26 years ago.

Like the iconic Starbucks latte, the origin of Oleato™ beverages began in Italy. While travelling in Italy in the summer of 2022, Howard Schultz, chairman emeritus and board member, Starbucks Coffee Company, came across a generations-old family tradition of enjoying a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil each day as an uplifting ritual. Today, the founder joins partners (employees) and customers in Tokyo for the unveil of this new, transformational ritual in coffee to Japan.

“Since we first launched in Milan and now in select U.S. markets, the partner pride and customer enthusiasm for Oleato™ has far exceeded our expectations. As we introduce this new coffee innovation to Japan, my time here this week in Tokyo reminds me of the enduring and global relevancy of community, connection, and passion for both coffee and craft,” said Schultz. “We are thrilled to introduce to the Japanese market the next revolution in coffee that brings together an alchemy of nature’s finest ingredients – Starbucks arabica coffee beans and Partanna cold pressed extra virgin olive oil. Oleato™ has opened our eyes to fresh new possibilities for Starbucks.”

“We are excited to bring Starbucks latest beverage innovation to customers in Japan,” said Takafumi Minaguchi, chief executive officer, Starbucks Japan. “Our customers are eager to explore new ways to enjoy their Starbucks Experience. We believe that this transformational innovation of two unexpected ingredients will exceed their expectations and uplift their cup with an extraordinary new flavor.”

Coffee meets olive oil

Oleato™ beverages are a line of innovative coffee beverages that brings together the unexpected – Starbucks arabica coffee deliciously infused with a spoonful of Partanna cold pressed, extra virgin olive oil. The harmony made possible by the unexpected combination results in a velvety smooth, delicately sweet, and lush coffee that uplifts each cup with extraordinary new flavor and texture. Using only extra virgin olive oil thoughtfully selected and blended to pair perfectly with Starbucks coffee, Oleato™ beverages provide a new coffee ritual like no other.

With its uniquely nutty and slightly sweet flavors and the rich smoothness of a buttery caramel, Partanna olive oils are natural complements to Starbucks coffee. Whether enjoyed hot or cold, the surprisingly luxurious, textural experience is like none other.

Taku Shimizu, group manager, Beverage Development, leading the introduction of Oleato™ beverages to Japan said, “I was thrilled about the launch in Japan of Oleato™ which brings together an alchemy of nature’s finest ingredients, coffee and olive oil. We’ve exercised our creativity to find a way to introduce Oleato™ beverages to Japan while keeping the surprising and inviting experience of its Italian inspiration. With these unique flavors and textures, I am confident that the delicious experience of Oleato™ beverages made possible by Starbucks innovation will become a new coffee ritual of our customers.”

The following Oleato™ beverages will be available at select stores in Japan starting April 20:

Oleato™ beverages available at the Starbucks Reserve® Roastery Tokyo and select Starbucks Reserve® stores

Starbucks Reserve ® Oleato™ Golden Cream Iced Espresso

Golden cream infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil creates a subtle nutty flavor and blended with Starbucks Reserve® Espresso and oat milk for a luscious feeling with every sip. Starbucks Reserve ® Oleato Golden Foam™ Cold Brew

Starbucks Reserve® Cold Brew lightly sweetened with vanilla bean syrup, finished with Partanna® extra virgin olive oil infused cold foam, creating an inviting aroma and subtle sweetness. Starbucks Reserve® Oleato™ Oat Milk Latte

Starbucks Reserve® Espresso and creamy oat milk infused with Partanna® extra virgin olive oil, creating a velvety, luscious latte.

Oleato™ beverages available at select stores across Japan

Starbucks Oleato Golden Foam™ Cold Brew

The inviting aroma of lush Partanna® extra virgin olive oil infused cold foam cascades slowly through the dark, smooth cold brew, creating a subtle sweetness in the beverage. Starbucks Oleato™ Oat Milk Latte

Infused with Partanna® extra virgin olive oil and steamed with creamy oat milk to create a velvety smooth, deliciously lush latte.

Since opening its first store in Ginza in 1996, Starbucks has opened more than 1,800 stores in Japan, operated by more than 51,000 partners who proudly wear the green apron. Starbucks continues to provide a premium Starbucks Experience to customers across Japan, with locally-relevant beverages like matcha and tea beverages, as well as innovations like seasonal Frappuccino® blended beverages. In 2019, Starbucks opened the Starbucks Reserve® Roastery Tokyo, a fully-immersive tribute to premium coffee quality, innovation and human connection, where extraordinary new coffee experience come to life for customers every day.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than 36,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at stories.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.

