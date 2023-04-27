Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced that retail holding company Majid+Al+Futtaim (MAF) is the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) winner of its inaugural Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award. The award recognises organisations that are putting customers at the centre of everything they do to accelerate business growth, retain customers, and enable greater employee engagement. MAF will be honoured at CX+EMEA, being held in London and digitally, May 10–11, 2023.

MAF has been named the EMEA recipient of Forrester’s Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award for investing in, designing, and delivering signature customer experiences for millions of its customers engaging with the company’s network of shopping malls, hotels, and other establishments throughout the Middle East and North Africa. MAF is also fostering a customer-obsessed culture by ensuring that the company’s marketing, technology, digital, and CX functions each align around customer value.

“We congratulate MAFfor winning Forrester’s Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award for EMEA,” said Martin Gill, vice president and research director at Forrester and host of CX EMEA. “MAF is continuously working to put its customers at the very heart of its business to drive consistent business growth, profitability, and customer and employee retention.”

MAFwill share its success story at CX+EMEA, a leading event for CX, B2C marketing, and digital leaders to learn best practices focused on improving existing and future customer experiences.

