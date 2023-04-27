REPLY S.p.A.: Shareholders' Meeting approves the 2022 Financial Statements

20 minutes ago
The General Shareholders’ meeting of Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] today approved the Financial Statements for the financial year 2022, confirming the distribution of a gross dividend of €1.00 per share.

The dividend will be paid on 24 May 2023, with dividend date set on 22 May 2023 (record date on 23 May 2023).

2022 Financial Statement

The Reply Group closed the 2022 financial year with a consolidated turnover of €1,891.1 million, recording a 27.5% increase compared to €1,483.8 million for the 2021 financial year.

Consolidated EBITDA was €340.3 million, up 29.5% compared to €262.8 million recorded for the 2021 financial year.

EBIT, from January to December, was €285.5 million, up 36.4% compared to €209.3 million for the 2021 financial year.

The Group net profit was at €191.0 million, up 26.8% compared to €150.7 million recorded for the 2021 financial year.

The Shareholders’ Meeting also approved the following resolutions, in accordance with the proposal of the Board

Approval of the Program for the Acquisition and/or Disposal of Treasury Shares

The Shareholders’ Meeting authorised a new share buyback program, while withdrawing the current one approved at the Shareholders’ Meeting of 22 April 2022: the main objective of this program is the purchase of shares to implement the stock incentive plans, transactions aimed at the acquisition of equity investments, extraordinary financial transactions and/or the conclusion of agreements with strategic partners.

The authorization has a duration of 18 months from the date of the resolution, for a maximum of 7,349,093 ordinary shares (equal to 19.64398% of the current share capital) with a nominal value of €0.13 each for a maximum nominal value of €955,382.09, within the limit of a maximum financial commitment of €300,000,000. The purchase price may not be lower than the nominal value (currently €0.13) and higher than the official trading price recorded on the MTA market on the day before the purchase, increased by 20%.

Approval of the Remuneration Report

The Shareholders' Meeting also approved Sections I and II of the Remuneration Report drafted pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree 58/1998.

The manager in charge of drafting the company's financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, declares in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting records.

Reply

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services www.reply.com

This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.

