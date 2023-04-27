Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Appoints Laura Whitley to Board of Directors

DALLAS, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ( TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, today announced the appointment of Laura Whitley to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Current board member Robert Stallings is succeeding Larry L. Helm, who has retired from the Texas Capital Bank board after 17 years of service, including the last 11 years as chairman. Stallings has served on the Texas Capital Bank board since 2001 and will assume the role of chairman effective immediately.

Whitley served at Bank of America for nearly 35 years in a variety of increasingly responsible capacities, including building and leading its global commercial banking business as head of Middle Market Banking, Business Banking, Credit and Treasury Management Services and Bank of America Business Capital. She also led Bank of America’s Private Bank and Consumer Banking Services businesses, and she was a member of the firm’s Operating Committee.

Whitley is currently the chief financial officer for Urban Strategies, a Dallas-based non-profit organization that equips, resources and connects faith-and community-based organizations engaged in community transformation to help families reach their fullest potential. She also serves on the Board of Directors for World Vision U.S. and is chair of the Audit Committee with fiduciary oversight for $1.4 billion in grants. She was a founding member of the AT&T Performing Arts Center Board of Directors and as founding chairwoman helped create the United Way of Dallas Women of Tocqueville.

Whitley earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Tech University in finance. She has held multiple securities licenses as a FINRA registered principal, been recognized as one of the 25 Most Influential Business Women and been featured on CNBC and Bloomberg.

“I thank Larry for his many years of exemplary service to Texas Capital Bank, and I am delighted to welcome Laura to our board,” said Rob C. Holmes, president and CEO of Texas Capital Bank. “Her transformational leadership experience in the financial services industry and in the Dallas community will be invaluable to Texas Capital Bank as we continue to advance the firm. I look forward to working closely with her for years to come.”

About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ( TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com.

