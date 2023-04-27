BrightView Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) will hold its second quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call on May 4, 2023, at 10 a.m. EST. A press release detailing the Company’s second quarter results will be issued prior to the call. Instructions to join the conference call are provided below:

Conference telephone number:

United States Dial-in:

(888) 396-8049

International Participant Dial-in:

+1 (416) 764 8646

Access Code:

96919339

This call will be recorded:

North American Replay:

(877) 674-7070

International Replay:

+1 (416) 764 8692

Replay Available:

Until May 11, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. EST

Access Code:

919339

Webcast can be accessed here:

BrightView President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Masterman, together with Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brett Urban, will host the conference call and webcast. The press release, earnings presentation and live webcast will also be accessible on the Company's investor website.

About BrightView

BrightView (NYSE%3A+BV), the nation’s largest commercial landscaper, proudly designs, creates, and maintains the best landscapes on Earth and provides the most efficient and comprehensive snow and ice removal services. With a dependable service commitment, BrightView brings brilliant landscapes to life at premier properties across the United States, including business parks and corporate offices, homeowners' associations, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, retail centers, resorts and theme parks, municipalities, golf courses, and sports venues. BrightView also serves as the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball. Through industry-leading best practices and sustainable solutions, BrightView is invested in taking care of our team members, engaging our clients, inspiring our communities, and preserving our planet. Visit www.BrightView.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

