APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”), announced today that it intends to release its first quarter results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Conference Call

APi will hold a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Participants on the call will include Russell A. Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer; Kevin S. Krumm, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and James E. Lillie and Sir Martin E. Franklin, Co-Chairs.

To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 800-343-4136 or 203-518-9856 and provide Conference ID 5208760. You may also attend and view the presentation (live or by replay) via webcast by accessing the following URL:

https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F4080945%2FD6D59A6F2DCC2DE2195E0B02B73E1D8D

A replay of the call will be available shortly after completion of the live call/webcast via telephone at 800-723-0532 or 402-220-2655 or via the webcast link above.

About APi:

APi was founded in 1926 and has since grown to be the world’s premier life safety, security, monitoring, and specialty services business with $6.6 billion in revenue, operating in over 20 countries, with ~27,000 team members. Our core purpose of Building Great Leaders defines who we are. This focus and other foundational priorities provide the platform from which we can continue to enhance shareholder value. We operate two business segments: Safety Services and Specialty Services. In our Safety Services segment, our mission is to protect our customer’s people, property and high-value assets. We design, install, service, and monitor fire detection and suppression systems and security systems for a wide range of end customers in a broad range of industries. In our Specialty Services segment, we provide specialized industrial services, which include maintenance and repair of critical infrastructure such as underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. We believe our growth is sustainable and resilient for the long-term because our business is increasingly driven by statutorily required, recurring service revenue, because we operate in highly diversified end-markets, and because our teams deliver industry-leading performance for our customers. More information can be found at www.apigroup.com.

