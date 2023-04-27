GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a digital technology company using machine learning to usher in a new era of precision medicine, today announced a strategic partnership with the Sage Group (www.sagehealthcare.com), a leader in the provision of strategic and transactional advice to healthcare and life science companies in the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, medical device, biotech, regenerative medicine, and cell and gene therapy fields.



The engagement will focus on seeking joint venture (JV) opportunities to further advance BullFrog AI’s Phase 2 ready asset targeting glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, as well as the Company’s preclinical prodrug asset. The partnership will give BullFrog AI access to the Sage Group’s clinical and regulatory expertise, capital resources, and network of contacts, including innovators and large pharma.

"Glioblastoma is one of the deadliest forms of cancer, with a five-year survival rate of less than seven percent,” said BullFrog AI’s founder and CEO, Vin Singh. “With the Sage Group’s support, we look forward to identifying the right partner to help us advance clinical development of our oncology programs globally in an effort to bring a revolutionary new treatment option to glioblastoma patients.”

The market for glioblastoma treatment is expected to surpass $10 billion by 2030, up from $5.1 billion in 2020, according to a 2022 analysis by a Vision Research Report. BullFrog AI has previously announced the grant of exclusive licenses from JHU for a novel formulation of mebendazole that has been evaluated in two clinical trials for glioblastoma, and for a novel prodrug of mebendazole with improved bioavailability.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI is a digital technology company using machine learning to usher in a new era of precision medicine. Through its collaborations with leading research institutions, including Johns Hopkins University, BullFrog AI is at the forefront of AI-driven drug development. Using its proprietary bfLEAP™ artificial intelligence platform, BullFrog AI aims to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics by predicting which patients will respond to therapies in development. BullFrog AI is deploying bfLEAP™ for use at several critical stages of development with the intention of streamlining data analytics in therapeutics development, decreasing the overall development costs by decreasing failure rates for new therapeutics, and impacting the lives of countless patients that may seek to receive the therapies they need.

For more information visit BullFrogAI at

Website: www.bullfrogai.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bullfrogai/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Media Contacts:

BullFrog AI

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

[email protected]

800-733-2447

SOURCE: BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc.