Spire+Global%2C+Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, has been selected by Enqlare, a digital SaaS platform for bulk freighters, to provide automatic identification system (AIS) vessel tracking data and vessel characteristics information.

Enqlare will integrate the data and information, which is delivered via API, into its platform to provide its end customers with visibility into a vessel’s voyage from end to end. Integrating Spire’s AIS data will provide freight buyers, port agents, ship owners and charterers, and other Enqlare users with the insights needed to improve their operations, increase efficiency, better manage assets and reduce costs.

“At Enqlare, with our Laytime and Port Calls software we leverage the Spire satellite data to provide an added value service, offering access to up-to-date vessel particulars and AIS positions to support planning work and quick document creation,” said Fredrik Tham, Enqlare co-founder. “This enables our clients to unlock time savings using automated document generation and reduce laytime processing by up to 40 minutes.”

Enqlare is part of over 1,000 SME and start-up companies in the maritime space, a number that has been growing steadily in the double digits.

