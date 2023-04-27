Ryder+System%2C+Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, is proud to announce its large exhibit, plus three Ryder speakers, at the Advanced+Clean+Transportation+%28ACT%29+Expo in Anaheim, Calif. on May 1-4, 2023. At the largest conference showcasing solutions that drive economic and environmental fleet sustainability in North America, Ryder will unveil an industry-first solution that makes implementing electric vehicles (EVs) into fleets simpler at 11:30am PT on May 2nd at booth #5229.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005134/en/

During ACT Expo, Ryder will unveil an industry-first solution that makes implementing EVs into fleets simpler at 11:30am PT on May 2 at booth #5229. (Graphic: Business Wire)

During the ACT Expo Breakout Sessions, a Ryder roster of industry experts will focus on EVs, battery tech, fleet planning for EVs, and the latest autonomous developments for piloting and scaling. Ryder’s dynamic lineup of leaders during ACT Expo includes:

Arun Chickmenahalli, director of maintenance, research and development of advanced vehicle technology, for a Battery Tech Workshop on May 1, from 11:00am -12:15pm PT

Carlo Rodriguez, group director for advanced vehicle technology, for “Sustainability & Emissions Planning for Fleets” on May 3, from 1:00pm - 2:15pm PT

Mike Plasencia, group director of new product strategy, for “Autonomous Developments in Piloting and Scaling Autonomous Vehicles” on May 3, from 2:30pm - 4:00pm PT

“As we continue to see increasing demand for next generation vehicles, Ryder works closely with original equipment manufacturers and other ecosystem partners in order to locate and deliver innovative solutions to our customers,” says Carlo Rodriguez, group director for advanced vehicle technology for Ryder. “We’re excited to share more details about Ryder’s newest solutions in a special unveiling event after the doors open for ACT Expo.”

Acting as an advocate for customers implementing innovative transportation solutions, Ryder recently announced plans to introduce 4,000 BrightDrop Zevo 600 and Zevo 400 electric vans to its lease and rental fleets through 2025. To date, Ryder’s range of vehicle options also includes Ford E-Transits in Ryder’s rental fleet, Volvo+VNR+Class+8+electric+trucks in Ryder’s Dedicated Transportation Solutions fleet, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp EVs in Ryder’s lease fleet, and Lonestar EVs in Ryder’s Supply Chain Solutions fleet. Ryder also has Tesla Semi tractors reserved.

Ryder’s commitment to responsible corporate citizenship extends into every aspect of its business. Information about Ryder’s environmental, social, and governance initiatives and sustainability reporting can be found at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.rydercsr.com.

As a Gold sponsor of ACT Expo, Ryder will showcase its advanced vehicle technology solutions at booth #5229.

For media interested in scheduling onsite interviews, please contact Jonathan Mayor at [email protected].

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, last-mile+delivery, managed+transportation, professional+drivers, freight+brokerage, full-service leasing, maintenance, commercial truck rental, and used+vehicle+sales to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 260,000 commercial vehicles and operates approximately 300 warehouses encompassing more than 95 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmental stewardship, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to our ability to timely locate and deliver electric vehicles to our customers as well as our ability to deliver innovative solutions that implement electric vehicles into fleets, are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ryder-org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005134/en/