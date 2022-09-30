Investors who lost over $100,000 with shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. between Nov. 2022 and March 2023 should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) shares.

Investors who purchased shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) in excess of $100,000 between November 9, 2022, and March 31, 2023, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: June 19, 2023. NYSE: UP investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On April 19, 2023, a lawsuit was filed against Wheels Up Experience Inc. over alleged Securities Laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Wheels Up failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls, that Wheels Up's financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included "certain errors" such as understating net loss and overstating goodwill, that as a result, Wheels Up would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Those who purchased Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) shares between November 9, 2022, and March 31, 2023should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

