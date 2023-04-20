VIAVI Brings Advanced Performance Testing to SASE Solutions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 20, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV), a network test and measurement company that works with many of the largest and most complex service provider networks globally, announced that it is bringing advanced performance testing to Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) networks. TeraVM SASE Test is a virtualized platform that tests the limits of any SASE solution by emulating large-scale traffic and measuring the performance across multiple vectors. VIAVI will present TeraVM SASE Test at RSA Conference 2023, April 24-27, 2023 in San Francisco.

As enterprises grapple with increases in hybrid working and usage of public cloud services, SASE networks intend to provide a consistent and secure experience for their users. The SASE architecture combines networking and security capabilities as a service to deliver secure access to applications and data wherever their users, applications or devices are located. According to Gartner, 40 percent of enterprises will have explicit strategies to adopt SASE by 2024.

TeraVM SASE Test allows networking and security companies to meet Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for their customers by pushing their SASE solution to the limits so that they can find and fix any performance, security or access issues. TeraVM SASE Test achieves this through realistic user end point emulation at scale to measure traffic volumes, connection limits, redundancy options, latency allowances, cloud access and most importantly, performance. SASE Test can be deployed in any cloud environment and tests any security and access technology or protocol including SD-WAN, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Secure Web Gateway, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) with additional support for secure VPN services. This solution is based on VIAVI's history of test leadership with communication service providers, equipment manufacturers and enterprises worldwide.

"Our SASE solution vendor and service provider customers are extremely conscious of ensuring the highest levels of security and flexible access methods without compromising their users' work day experience," said Ian Langley, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless Business Unit, VIAVI. "TeraVM SASE Test will give them confidence in their capabilities through rigorous testing using emulated workers, real office applications and loaded networks."

About VIAVI
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, equipment manufacturers, enterprises, government and avionics. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Together with our customers and partners we are United in Possibility, finding innovative ways to solve real-world problems. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

