Haemonetics Publishes Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, April 20, 2023

BOSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE), a global medical technology company focused on delivering innovative solutions to drive better patient outcomes, today announced the release of its 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report outlines key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives of Haemonetics that align with its core values and corporate strategy.

Haemonetics_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Haemonetics' 2022 Corporate Responsibility report provides data for its fiscal year 2022 that ended on April 2, 2022, unless otherwise indicated, and reports on the company's ESG progress across four pillars: "Growing Our Business Responsibly", "Investing in Our People", "Driving Social Impact" and "Reducing Our Environmental Impact." Highlights from the report include:

  • Updates on the company's human capital initiatives designed to attract and retain top talent and foster a diverse and inclusive workforce, including certain workforce diversity data and a link to Haemonetics' latest EEO-1 report.
  • Reporting on the company's environmental initiatives, including the results from Haemonetics' first Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions assessment, completed in calendar 2022.
  • Additional information on the company's programs and practices relating to, among other topics, corporate governance; ethics and compliance; occupational health and safety; technology and innovation; product quality and safety; and cybersecurity.

"As we continue to grow our business, we are guided by our Purpose and mindful of the expectations of our stakeholders whose trust we value," said Christopher A. Simon, Haemonetics' President and Chief Executive Officer. "With our inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report, we are proud to share the steps we are taking to proactively identify and manage ESG risks and opportunities, and to help ensure the long-term health and success of our company, our employees, and the customers and communities we serve."

Haemonetics' 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report is available on the company's website here.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:
Olga Guyette, Sr. Director-Investor Relations & Treasury
(781) 356-9763
[email protected]

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations
(203) 733-4987
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Josh Gitelson, Director-Global Communications
(781) 356-9776
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE75760&sd=2023-04-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-publishes-inaugural-corporate-responsibility-report-301802894.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE75760&Transmission_Id=202304200640PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE75760&DateId=20230420
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.