Identiv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced that its Singapore radio-frequency identification (RFID) production facility was recertified by the ISO (International Standards Organization) through 2026 for its compliance with sustainable, environmentally responsible ISO 14001:2015 and quality management ISO 9001:2015 standards.

ISO defines parameters for compliance with the highest standards of quality, environmental responsibility, and other characteristics of world-class organizations’ operations across their materials, products, processes, and services.

Identiv continues to ensure products are delivered at the highest quality standards with ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System and ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System certifications for its Singapore RFID and transponder production facility. The Singapore site has been ISO 9000 certified since 2002. The internationally acknowledged ISO 14001 Environmental Management System certification recognizes companies that have adopted environmentally responsible practices in their business processes.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to increase business efficiency, improve customer satisfaction, and produce environmentally friendly products, we continue to adopt the principles of the ISO standards throughout the full stream of our manufacturing processes, from supply chain management to delivering quality products,” said Dr. Manfred Mueller, COO/GM Identity, Identiv. “It’s imperative that we continue to adopt these standards to deliver quality products and to add value for our customers.”

The ISO standards emphasize continuous improvement, which helps ensure a more integrated global focus on initiatives with a specific focus on improving Identiv’s OEM and end-user customer experience, adding value for both the company and its customers. Leadership and management commitment are also areas of focus within the ISO standards, helping ensure accountability at all levels of the organization while facilitating the transition of top-level goals into tactical action plans.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

