STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Promore Pharma ( STO:PROMO, Financial)( FRA:8T0, Financial) In the light of the publication of the results from the clinical trial PHSU05, Promore Pharma AB (publ) invites to a webcast on Friday 21 April kl 10.00

On Friday 21 April at 10.00 CET, the company will host a webcast telephone conference with President and CEO Jonas Ekblom. After the presentation there will be a Q&A session. The conference call will be held in English and can be accessed via computer, tablet, or telephone.

The number of attendees is limited, please register for the conference in advance on the following link:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2804209179564870496

The conference call will be recorded and made available on the company´s website after the call, and on Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance Youtube channel.

About Promore Pharma

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company that develops pharmaceutical product candidates for bioactive wound care. Today, the company has two drug candidates in late clinical development stages, that are based on endogenous peptides, and thus have a strong safety profile. These two products are intended for treatment of chronic wounds, and prevention of scarring on the skin and other tissues. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For additional information, please contact

Jonas Ekblom, CEO

Phone: [+46] 736 777 540

E-mail: [email protected]

Erik Magnusson, CFO

Phone: [+46] 708 565 245

E-mail: [email protected]

Promore Pharmas Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank

