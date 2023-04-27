Moody's Highlights its Sustainability Performance in New Reports

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Moody’s Corporation (

NYSE:MCO, Financial) today published its 2022 Stakeholder+Sustainability and Task+Force+on+Climate-related+Financial+Disclosures (TCFD) reports, which highlight Moody’s sustainable business practices, track the progress of its decarbonization plan and long-term net-zero targets, and provide updates on its comprehensive suite of sustainability-related products and solutions.

“Our stakeholders look to Moody’s to help empower transparent and efficient markets,” said Christine Elliott, Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer at Moody’s. “At the same time, we seek to embed key initiatives into our own corporate practices, and we’re excited to share the most recent developments of our journey toward a more sustainable future.”

The reports outline milestones and achievements across the three pillars of Moody’s sustainability strategy:

Better Business

Last year, Moody’s became one of the first companies to have its near- and longer-term net-zero climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative. Additionally, 49% of Moody’s suppliers by spend set science-based targets, up from 28% in 2021. Moody’s also further integrated sustainability-related performance metrics to determine cash incentive payments for all senior executives, launched a cybersecurity education program for employees, and aligned its tax practices with its sustainability framework.

Better Lives

Moody’s continued to foster an inclusive culture in its workplaces and communities by placing an emphasis on wellness and empowerment. In February 2022, Moody’s launched Moody’s University, an expanded learning and development platform for employees. Through its Creating Opportunities for Racial Equity program, Moody’s joined the White House’s Economic Opportunity Coalition and made additional treasury deposits in Black-owned banks. Furthermore, Moody’s employees contributed over 14,000 volunteer hours toward local initiatives.

Better Solutions

Moody’s made additional strides in 2022 toward helping market participants decode ESG and climate-related risks and identify growth opportunities. The company launched its ESG Insurance Underwriting Solution for commercial property and casualty insurers, and also expanded its Credit Impact Scores to cover over 10,000 governments, financial institutions, and corporations globally.

For more information on Moody’s sustainability efforts, visit https%3A%2F%2Fsustainability.moodys.io%2F

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230420005231r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005231/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.