BXP Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) Report

2 hours ago
BXP (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, today announced the release of BXP%26rsquo%3Bs+2022+ESG+Report.

2022 highlights include:

  • Remaining on track to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2025
  • Committing to setting a science-based target to achieve net-zero across all emissions Scopes by 2050
  • Achieving our energy and water reduction targets
  • Issuing an additional $750 million of “Green Bonds”
  • Executing actionable diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and goals

“BXP is a more purposeful company because of our commitment to ESG and our focus on measurable impact,” said Owen Thomas, Chairman & CEO, BXP. “Our position as leaders underlies our efforts to ensure that we deliver exceptional performance in the impact areas most important to our stakeholders, both internally and externally.”

“The ambition of our organization and perseverance of our team drives the execution of business activities aligned with stakeholder economic, environmental, and social priorities,” said Ben Myers, SVP, Sustainability, BXP. “We’re pleased with our progress to date and recognize the important role of the real estate industry in addressing climate change, human health, and social justice. Together with our stakeholders, we will continue to pursue positive performance outcomes and initiatives aligned with our sustainability strategy centered on climate action, resilience, and social good.

BXP’s 2022 ESG Report provides details on BXP’s ESG approach, goals, key performance indicators, leadership, and reporting methodologies related to environmental impact, social impact, and governance. The complete report is available under the Commitment section of our website at www.bxp.com.

BXP will host its second annual ESG Investor Update on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time. The webcast will be moderated by Doug Linde, President, and will include presentations by Ben Myers, as well as the Co-Chairs of BXP’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council: Amy Gindel, SVP, Finance & Planning, and Blake Levy, VP, Construction. The webcast will be accessible in the Investors section of our website at www.bxp.com.

About BXP ESG

BXP’s commitment to ESG leadership has been recognized by numerous industry groups and rankings, including BXP’s inclusion as #3 on Barron’s 10 Most Sustainable U.S. REITs list. BXP was named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 list, ranking first in its industry and 29th overall out of the 500 companies included on the list. BXP was recently recognized for Best ESG Program by Commercial Property Executive and was again named ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence, as well as a Best in Building Health winner by the Center for Active Design. BXP was recognized as an inaugural Platinum level Green Lease Leader by the Institute for Market Transformation and the U.S. Department of Energy and was the recipient of Nareit’s prestigious Leader in the Light Award.

About BXP

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of December 31, 2022, including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, BXP’s portfolio totaled 54.1 million square feet and 194 properties, including 13 properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

