TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Greenlink International, Inc. (OTC PINK:WSHE) (Greenlink), a leading provider of premium CBD products, is proud to announce the launch of its Suncliff CBD-infused pillow collection in partnership with Purecare, the leader in wellness-focused sleep essentials. This innovative collection features five luxury pillows that incorporate microencapsulated CBD into the fabric, along with a complementary lavender CBD bedding mist to create a soothing sleep environment.

"We are thrilled to introduce our CBD-infused pillow collection in partnership with Purecare," said Jake George, CEO of Greenlink. "This project has been a culmination of years of research and development, centered around expanding Purecare's manufacturing capabilities and creating innovative ways to bring the benefits of CBD to consumers. We are proud to be in partnership with a brand like Purecare that has set the bar for expectations in the pillow market."

The CBD-infused pillows are designed with microencapsulated CBD, which are incredibly small capsules that can easily pass through the fabric pores. This allows the CBD to be embedded into the fabric, enabling a gradual release of CBD over time in response to body heat and pressure during sleep. The pillows are also paired with Suncliff's premium lavender CBD bedding mist, which contains beneficial terpenes to create a soothing sleep environment and enhance the overall sleep experience.

As part of the launch, Suncliff is offering a special web promotion of 10% off the CBD pillow collection for a limited time. Customers can visit Suncliff.com to take advantage of this offer and also take a short quiz to help identify which pillow is likely to offer the best comfort based on their individual needs.

"Our CBD-infused pillow collection is a game-changer for sleep enthusiasts seeking natural solutions for a restful night's sleep," added Jake George. "Not only can customers enjoy the benefits of CBD through our innovative pillows, but they can also enhance their sleep routine with our lavender CBD bedding mist. It's a truly unique and holistic approach to incorporating CBD into daily life."

In addition to Suncliff.com, the CBD pillow collection will also be available at select retail locations nationwide starting in May 2023. Specialty retailers are gearing up with excitement to offer the CBD-infused pillows in their stores, as well as the standalone CBD bedding mist, providing customers with an entirely new way to incorporate CBD into their daily lives.

For more information on the CBD-infused pillow collection and to take advantage of the special web promotion, please visit Suncliff.com.

About Us

GreenLink, a Colorado corporation based in Washington State, is a publicly quoted OTC Markets issuer under the ticker symbol "WSHE." The Company is a diversified holding company with operating segments in investment, equipment, technology, brands, textiles, and real estate that are leased or licensed to legally compliant CBD and cannabis entities.

GreenLink's subsidiary and partner companies possess key competitive strengths and/or leading market positions. Greenlink is committed to becoming a global leader in the hemp and legal cannabis markets. GreenLink will continue to leverage decades of experience in the hemp and cannabis industry to expand existing operations and develop partnerships across a wide range of industries.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with OTC Markets Group and the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report and subsequent Flings, which are available on Otcmarkets.com. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

