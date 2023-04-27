WARREN, N.J., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. ( AQST) (the “Company” or “Aquestive”), a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to solve patients’ problems with current standards of care and provide transformative products to improve their lives, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has conditionally accepted the proprietary name Anaphylm™ as the proposed brand name for AQST-109, the Company’s polymer matrix-based epinephrine prodrug administered as a sublingual film in development for the treatment of severe allergic reactions including anaphylaxis.



The proprietary name Anaphylm (pronounced “ana-PHYLM”) was developed after an extensive process involving external branding experts as well as patient feedback. The “ANA” portion of the name is derived from “anaphylaxis” and the “PHYLM” portion of the name is designed to remind patients and caregivers of the oral film product form. The Company also completed a research study of healthcare practitioners across the U.S. to promote accurate prescription and safety interpretation of the name. Anaphylm was developed in accordance with FDA’s guidance for the submission and evaluation of proprietary names. Final approval of the Anaphylm proprietary name is conditioned on FDA approval of the product candidate, AQST-109.

“We are pleased that the FDA has conditionally accepted the name Anaphylm for AQST-109,” said Daniel Barber, Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive. “This is yet another important step towards making Anaphylm available to patients. According to literature, almost half of patients said that they didn’t have their autoinjector with them during a severe allergic reaction and even when available, it is often not used due to reasons such as needle phobia. We believe changing this paradigm starts with improving how patients and caregivers interact with their prescribed product. The conditional branding of AQST-109 as Anaphylm is just one of the steps we are taking to lower the barriers to patient use.”

About Anaphylaxis

Anaphylaxis is a serious systemic hypersensitivity reaction with rapid onset and potentially fatal. As many as 49 million people in the United States are at chronic risk for anaphylaxis. The reported incidence of anaphylaxis in the United States is 49.8 in 100,000 person-years, with a prevalence of approximately 1.6% to 5.1%. Direct costs of anaphylaxis have been estimated at $1.2 billion per year, with direct expenditures of $294 million for epinephrine, and indirect costs of $609 million. The frequency of hospital admissions for anaphylaxis has increased 500–700% in the last 10–15 years. 52% of patients, who previously experienced anaphylaxis, had never received an epinephrine autoinjector prescription, and 60% did not have an autoinjector currently available. The most common causes of anaphylaxis are foods (such as peanuts), venom from insect stings, and medications. Epinephrine injection is the current standard of treatment intended to reverse the severe manifestation of anaphylaxis, which may include skin rash, throat swelling, respiratory problems, gastrointestinal distress, and loss of consciousness.

About Anaphylm™

Anaphylm (AQST-109) is a polymer matrix-based epinephrine prodrug candidate product administered as a sublingual film that is applied under the tongue for the rapid delivery of epinephrine. The product is similar in size to a postage stamp, weighs less than an ounce, and begins to dissolve on contact. No water or swallowing is required for administration. The packaging for Anaphylm is thinner and smaller than an average credit card, can be carried in a pocket, and is designed to withstand weather excursions such as exposure to rain and/or sunlight.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. ( AQST) is a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to solve patients’ problems with current standards of care and provide transformative products to improve their lives. We are developing orally administered products to deliver complex molecules, providing novel alternatives to invasive and inconvenient standard of care therapies. Aquestive has five commercialized products marketed by our licensees in the U.S. and around the world. The Company also collaborates with pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm®, and has proven drug development and commercialization capabilities. Aquestive is advancing a late-stage proprietary product pipeline focused on treating diseases of the central nervous system and an earlier stage pipeline for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. For more information, visit Aquestive.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

