The launch of PulseIR will deliver a data-driven, digital IR marketing platform to enhance IR communications and investor engagement.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:EPW)(OTC PINK:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company"), an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, a medical device company, and with a developing research and clinical trials division - announces that the company is officially launching the PulseIR technology platform, a personalized, automated, and data-driven mobile IR solution from the PulseIR subsidiary of Fobi AI.

PulseIR is a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) that delivers an automated activation and communications channel for investor relations directly through the mobile wallet. PulseIR simplifies and enhances the way businesses can grow, diversify, engage, and retain their investor base by enabling personalized engagement through mobile lock screen communication. Using the PulseIR platform, companies can send business updates, volume alerts, price action, and more in real-time, directly to investors' smartphones right as they happen, not just at the end of the day or week. The mobile IR solution brings a business's IR needs right into the hands of today's digital-first investors, improving the user experience by consolidating company-wide IR assets into one touchpoint with customized branding, segmentation, and analytics.

The implementation of Empower Clinic's PulseIR platform will enable:

Two-way, direct-to-lock screen messaging between the company and its investors

Automated, real-time communication through SMS or push notifications that can be sent immediately, scheduled, or cancelled

Ability to search for specific investors and access contact information such as phone numbers and email addresses

Segmentation of communication to specific shareholders or groups, or to the company's entire database of investors

Detailed insights and analytics that highlight metrics such as the total number of passes created or downloaded (which can also be segmented by specific investors to see if they downloaded the wallet pass or not)

Functionality as a CRM database with CSV import and export capabilities

"We are very excited to launch the PulseIR platform and Investor Experience Wallet Pass for Empower Clinics. Being able to connect with our shareholders directly through the lock screen at any time will make all the difference in how we acquire, engage, and retain our investors," stated Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "The new automated communications and marketing channel that we now have through the PulseIR technology will definitely be a game changer for improving our IR strategy and results."

"With the official launch of PulseIR with Empower Clinics, we're providing the automated tools that many businesses need to transform their existing, often static, IR strategies," said Rob Anson, Chairman and CEO of Fobi AI. "The PulseIR platform has generated great momentum in the last few months following its commercial launch, and we look forward to continue scaling our solutions and driving digital transformation in IR together with Empower."

ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower Clinics as an integrated healthcare company is developing into a leading provider of clinical trials and research solutions in the U.S. and Canada. With its deep experience and operational expertise in laboratory diagnostics, medical devices and health clinic management, Empower is focused on offering clinical trial services - including clinical trial design, patient recruitment, data management and regulatory compliance for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries.

ABOUT PULSEIR

PulseIR is a mobile investor relations and communications technology platform that provides public companies with the automated tools to deliver a personalized, automated, and data-driven engagement channel for IR. We make it easier than ever for businesses to grow, diversify, engage, and retain their investor base through real-time, mobile lock screen communication that brings IR right into the hands of today's new age investors. For more information on PulseIR, please visit https://www.pulseir.com/.

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements can frequently be identified by words such as "plans", "continues", "expects", "projects", "intends", "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements that; PulseIR simplifies and enhances the way businesses can grow, diversify, engage, and retain their investor base by enabling personalized engagement, if at all that; the PulseIR technology will definitely be a game changer for improving our IR strategy and results. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions known to management at this time, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including: that the Company may not be able to obtain adequate financing; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and other factors beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur on the terms or in the time expected, or at all, or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

