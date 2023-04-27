ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, is excited to announce a successful year of hosting at Aviation Weekly's MRO Americas 2023 tradeshow at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA.

"We're thrilled to see such a positive response to our technology at the MRO tradeshow, generating 170 new leads from over 150 businesses in the aviation and aerospace industry," said Peter Evans, president of Laser Photonics. "Our team has worked hard to develop and refine our products, and it's gratifying to see these efforts pay off with such a strong reception from attendees."

During the tradeshow, LPC demonstrated its state-of-the-art CleanTech laser blasting systems, its MarkStar laser marking and engraving technologies and its new WeldTech 1500W laser welder. Laser Photonics continues to supply world-renowned companies, including Lockheed Martin, Collins Aerospace, Chromalloy, Pal Aerospace and L3Harris Technologies with cost-effective, time-efficient solutions and looks forward to introducing its latest technological advances as it follows up on these new leads.

CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology

CleanTech Laser Blasting by Laser Photonics are eco-friendly, cost and time-efficient systems that for industrial cleaning, rust removal, paint removal and surface preparation when compared to traditional cleaning methods like sandblasting, dry ice blasting and other abrasive blasting techniques. Laser cleaning removes paint, contaminants, rust and residues with a high-energy laser beam which leaves the substrate untouched.

MarkStarPro

The MarkStarPRO by Laser Photonics is the industry's first handheld laser marking & laser engraving system designed for true portability around the shop and into the field. The MarkStarPRO™ is ideal for permanently marking large surfaces, with special attention to highly reflective metals. Direct part marking has never been easier. This industrial laser engraver was designed to be maintenance-free and to continuously deliver flawless markings on virtually any surface under any condition.

WeldTech - 1500w Laser Welding System

The Laser Photonics WeldTech - 1500w Laser Welding System is a high-performance, maintenance-free advanced laser welding machine. This portable, lightweight system can complete the welding process without the use of flammable gas or electrodes. The welding is performed through a direct heat dissipation method, providing for a safer, more environmentally friendly process. As an added benefit the weld lines don't require thorough pre-weld cleaning, as the laser beam removes layers of oxides and dirt from the metal surface during the welding process. With WeldTech's integrated material library, users only need to select the metal (steel, aluminum, copper, etc.) and its thickness, and the system will automatically set the optimal laser parameters. Optionally, the user can also configure advanced options such as laser power, frequency, duty cycle, and scanning parameters. Included with the LPW-1500 LWS is a set of rollers for different welding wire widths. The WeldTech - 1500w system belongs to Class IV laser products, and the product is designed and tested with safety in mind.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

