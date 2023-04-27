TAMPA, Fla. and IRVING, Texas, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc., the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, and the Invited Celebrity Classic, an officially sanctioned PGA TOUR Champions event, today announced a partnership naming Pacira’s pain management device, iovera°, as The Official Non-Opioid Pain Management Partner of the tournament and other upcoming golf events. The partnership aims to raise awareness of the role of iovera° to treat chronic and acute pain. iovera° is a handheld device that provides non-medicated pain control by applying focused cold therapy to a specific nerve to interrupt its ability to transmit a pain signal.



Pacira iovera° representatives will be present at several official golf tournaments throughout the year to drive education and awareness of the importance of non-opioid pain management options within the professional golf community. The first appearance will be at the Invited Celebrity Classic, presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, this April 21-23 at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, TX.

Pacira has also teamed up with Paul Goydos, professional PGA TOUR Champions golfer, and his caddy, Christopher Mazziotti, as brand ambassadors for the 2023 season to help raise awareness of iovera° and its ability to provide non-opioid pain relief.

“Like many active adults, avid golfers—professional or not—often deal with chronic pain or face acute pain after surgeries like total knee replacement. With iovera°, healthcare providers can provide these individuals with immediate pain relief that lasts for months without the use of medications, which can pose additional risks,” said Dave Stack, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. “We are proud to have the opportunity to bring medical innovation to the world of sports with iovera° and look forward to the opportunity to educate golfers, their families, and the fans about this unique non-opioid option.”

iovera° uses targeted cold therapy, called cryoneurolysis, to temporarily stop nerves from sending pain signals to the brain. The effect is immediate and can last for up to 90 days.

“As someone who is passionate about avoiding opioid use whenever possible, I am proud to represent innovations in medical care, like iovera°, that can help keep people healthy and able to continue the activities they love,” Paul Goydos said. “I am excited to be working with Pacira and the iovera° team to bring a new level of awareness to the world of non-opioid pain management, which has the opportunity to positively benefit our community and beyond.”

This partnership builds on a relationship established by Pacira, Paul, and several other PGA TOUR Champions-sanctioned tournaments in 2022, which included onsite activations at events including the ClubCorp Classic in Dallas, TX, AmFam in Madison, WI, and the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, AZ.

For more information, including full safety information, visit www.iovera.com/risks.

About Invited (formerly ClubCorp)

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the mission of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city, and stadium clubs in North America, Invited is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for its more than 400,000 members. The company’s mission is supported by 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, stadium clubs in 29 states, and seven BigShots Golf locations. Invited creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and pioneering programming.

Marquee Invited properties include Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (Houston, Texas); and The Metropolitan Club (Chicago, Illinois).

About Pacira

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. ( PCRX) is committed to providing a non-opioid option to as many patients as possible to redefine the role of opioids as rescue therapy only. The company is also developing innovative interventions to address debilitating conditions involving the sympathetic nervous system, such as cardiac electrical storm, chronic pain, and spasticity. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and iovera°®, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.

About iovera°®

The iovera° system is used to destroy tissue during surgical procedures by applying freezing cold. It can also be used to produce lesions in peripheral nervous tissue by the application of cold to the selected site for the blocking of pain. It is also indicated for the relief of pain and symptoms associated with osteoarthritis of the knee for up to 90 days. The iovera° system is not indicated for treatment of central nervous system tissue. Additional information is available at www.iovera.com.