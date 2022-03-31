TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") ( TSX:SGNL, Financial) ( OTCQX:SGNLF, Financial) is pleased to report its production results and certain financial information for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and to provide an update on the transition of Point Rousse to care and maintenance. All dollar amounts are in Canadian Dollars. The Company expects to file its first quarter financial statements and management discussion and analysis by May 4, 2023.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company completed mining at the Argyle Mine and processed the remaining 36,541 tonnes of ore in stockpile, resulting in gold production of 1,384 ounces. Point Rousse sold 3,051 ounces of gold in Q1 2023, exceeding the guidance of approximately 2,500 ounces, as the finished goods and gold-in-circuit as of December 31, 2022 was poured and sold, in addition to gold produced during the quarter. Gold sold during the quarter generated metals revenue of $7.8 million; the Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $16.2 million.

In addition to ongoing progressive reclamation activities, particularly at the Argyle Mine, the Company is undertaking a clean-out of the Pine Cove mill and surrounding area to potentially recover further gold ounces. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had received a deposit of $400,000 for this initiative, with further funds expected to be received in the near-term. The revenue from the clean-out efforts is not included in the first quarter results and will be recognized in the second quarter of 2023.

"I would again like to thank the employees and contractors at our Point Rousse operation for their efforts to transition Point Rousse to care and maintenance in a safe and productive manner. During the first quarter, the operation sold 3,051 ounces of gold to generate $7.8 million in metals revenue, exceeding our initial projection of 2,500 ounces, and we have been successfully recovering further gold from ongoing mill clean-up activity. To date, all severance and retention amounts have been paid and ongoing progressive reclamation continues. The Company is reviewing strategic alternatives for its Newfoundland assets, which include the only permitted gold processing facility in Newfoundland, a deep water port, and a permitted in-pit tailings facility with long-term capacity, and ~15,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral property, including those adjacent to the past producing, high-grade Nugget Pond Mine at its Tilt Cove Gold Project."

~Kevin Bullock, President and CEO, Signal Gold Inc.

First Quarter Operating Statistics



Three months ended March 31, 2023 Three months ended March 31, 2022 Dry tonnes processed 36,541 104,495 Tonnes per day ("tpd") 747 1,241 Grade (grams per tonne) 1.41 0.97 Recovery (%) 83.3 86.1 Gold Ounces Produced 1,384 2,813 Gold Ounces Sold 3,051 3,491

Signal Gold sold 3,051 ounces of gold during Q1 2023, generating gold revenue of $7.8 million at an average realized gold price1 of $2,562 (US$1,894) per ounce sold. Point Rousse produced 1,384 ounces of gold as it wound down operations to care and maintenance, with the balance of gold ounces sold from the pouring of gold-in-circuit from December 31, 2022.

1 Refer to Non-IFRS Measures Section below.

