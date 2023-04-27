United Natural Foods Launches Climate Action Partnership to Encourage Suppliers to Set Validated Climate Goals

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

United Natural Foods, Inc., (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”), the largest publicly-traded grocery wholesaler and distributor in the U.S., today announced the launch of its Climate+Action+Partnership to encourage UNFI’s suppliers to make credible climate commitments. The program builds on UNFI’s Climate+Action+Hub, which was developed in partnership with the Climate Collaborative, a nonprofit organization with a mission to catalyze bold climate action within the grocery industry, and offers UNFI suppliers a variety of tools and resources to innovate and scale climate solutions across the food system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005389/en/

DSC06873.jpg

UNFI already has over 40 suppliers who have committed to the Climate Action Partnership, including Gaia Herbs, where farmers work on certified fields using the latest regenerative organic planting and cultivation methods to produce over three million individual plants each year. Photo courtesy of Gaia Herbs.

The Climate Action Partnership is one of the key pillars of UNFI’s Better+for+All strategy and is aligned with its validated science-based emissions reduction targets covering the organization’s operations and value chain. Through its initial outreach efforts, UNFI’s Climate Action Partnership has already confirmed more than 40 participants, including Conagra, Bob’s Red Mill, Dr. Bronner’s, Gaia Herbs, Danone, Lundberg Family Farm, and more. To become a Climate Action Partner, suppliers must make a credible climate commitment through approved third-party organizations, including the Climate Collaborative, Climate Neutral, The Climate Pledge, the Science Based Targets initiative, or the SME Climate Hub, which have established requirements around transparency and reporting and prioritize an emissions-reduction approach.

“As one of the country’s largest wholesalers, we understand the leadership role we can play in reducing climate impact across our value chain and the opportunity we have to facilitate collective problem solving on the most critical climate challenges,” said Alisha Real, UNFI’s Vice President of ESG & Social Impact. “We can’t do it alone however, and the launch of the Climate Action Partnership is an important next step to supporting our suppliers along their respective climate journeys and ultimately, supporting UNFI on our own journey to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

“By encouraging our suppliers to set climate goals, we are also making it easier for our customers to choose products that take action on climate,” continued Real. “It’s a win-win for all, and a collective step forward to addressing some of today’s most urgent issues.”

To learn how to become a Climate Action Partner, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fdiscover.unfi.com%2Fclimate-partner%2F.

About UNFI

UNFI is North America's premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.

About Climate Collaborative

The Climate Collaborative is a nonprofit organization with a mission to catalyze bold climate action within the grocery industry, amplify the voice of business, and promote sound policy to reverse climate change. The organization removes barriers to climate action for companies through free education, policy opportunities, and a Commitment Program that provides high-impact pathways for climate engagement. Since the organization’s founding in 2017, it has catalyzed and tracked the public climate commitments from more than 760 companies. Beyond the Commitment Program, the Climate Collaborative currently works with thousands of brands, distributors, retailers, and associations to accelerate meaningful and just climate action and advocacy throughout the food system. To learn more about the Climate Collaborative, visit: climatecollaborative.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230420005389r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005389/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.