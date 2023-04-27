Enhabit%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EHAB), a leading national home health and hospice provider, today announced it will report its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on May 9, 2023, and host a webcast and conference call on May 10, 2023. Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call webcast should join 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

May 10, 2023

10:00 a.m. Eastern

Toll-free: 888-660-6150

International: 929-203-0843

Conference ID: 5248158

Internet website: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ehab.com

A link to the webcast of the conference call and online replay can be found on Enhabit’s investor website at the web address provided above.

About Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Enhabit Home Health & Hospice (Enhabit, Inc.) is a leading national home health and hospice provider working to expand what's possible for patient care in the home. Enhabit’s team of clinicians supports patients and their families where they are most comfortable, with a nationwide footprint spanning 253 home health locations and 107 hospice locations across 34 states. Enhabit leverages advanced technology and compassionate teams to deliver extraordinary patient care. For more information, visit ehab.com.

