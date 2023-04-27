ICON MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. to Present at the Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Singapore, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icon Media Holdings, Inc. (“ICNM”) is proud to announce its participation at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit. This highly anticipated event, scheduled for April 24-26, 2023 at La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico, promises to offer an array of exciting opportunities for funds, companies, and investors.

One of the standout highlights of this year's summit is the focus on great tax laws in Puerto Rico, which offers a unique tax-friendly environment for both funds and investors. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and knowledge on how to leverage this advantage to drive their business success.

The summit also promises to offer comprehensive training sessions and keynote panels on various topics. These sessions are led by top experts in the field and provide attendees with a wealth of information and insights into the latest trends, strategies, and best practices in the industry.

Icon Media Holdings, Inc. (“ICNM”) will present on Wednesday April 26th at 10:00 am at the Ocean Lounge.

ICNM is thrilled to participate in this year's Sequire Investor Summit and looks forward to sharing its knowledge and expertise with attendees. Join us for an exciting and informative event that promises to be a highlight of the year for funds, companies, and investors alike.

“Great time for ICNM to share its investment story since the recent acquisitions." Said Mr David Chong from ICNM.

For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details, please visit the official event website at https://puertorico.srax.com/

About Icon Media Holdings, Inc. (“ICNM”)
Icon Media Holdings, Inc. (

ICNM, Financial) is a diversified global technology company. ICNM is the parent of Eastwin8, a Singapore-based digital network platform that enables businesses to conduct eCommerce with full integration of logistics network. Business owners can take advantage of the platform functions to plan, optimise and distribute the jobs to the logistics partners via mobile apps. Under the platform, it is easy to add "service partners" to the network so that other platform users can access the extended resources via the platform network. For paid subscribers, the platform provides additional functions such as Automatic Route Planning, Live Tracking, Private Network and many valued added services. Once the platform is further enhanced and deployed, the service partner network will expand to cross border logistics, Insurance, Fintech, Marketing, Business Transformation, IT services, Purchasing and Consultancy. The platform will also be implementing the acceptance of cryptocurrency payment in certain marketplaces / countries where cryptocurrency or other forms of digital assets are permissible. ICNM via Eastwin8 has recently acquired Kuora (China) which is the most advanced service platform for professional engineers serving the heavy industries like steel mills and coking plants in China. Kuora achieved a revenue of US$9.4m in fiscal year 2022 based on the local GAAP.

About SRAX
SRAX Inc. ( SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com

CONTACT
Icon Media Holdings, Inc.
www.vite.asia
email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODgxMTc0MCM1NTM2OTgxIzUwMDExNTYyMg==
Icon-Media.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.