Singapore, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icon Media Holdings, Inc. (“ICNM”) is proud to announce its participation at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit. This highly anticipated event, scheduled for April 24-26, 2023 at La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico, promises to offer an array of exciting opportunities for funds, companies, and investors.



One of the standout highlights of this year's summit is the focus on great tax laws in Puerto Rico, which offers a unique tax-friendly environment for both funds and investors. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and knowledge on how to leverage this advantage to drive their business success.

The summit also promises to offer comprehensive training sessions and keynote panels on various topics. These sessions are led by top experts in the field and provide attendees with a wealth of information and insights into the latest trends, strategies, and best practices in the industry.

Icon Media Holdings, Inc. (“ICNM”) will present on Wednesday April 26th at 10:00 am at the Ocean Lounge.

ICNM is thrilled to participate in this year's Sequire Investor Summit and looks forward to sharing its knowledge and expertise with attendees. Join us for an exciting and informative event that promises to be a highlight of the year for funds, companies, and investors alike.

“Great time for ICNM to share its investment story since the recent acquisitions." Said Mr David Chong from ICNM.

For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details, please visit the official event website at https://puertorico.srax.com/

About Icon Media Holdings, Inc. (“ICNM”)

Icon Media Holdings, Inc. ( ICNM, Financial) is a diversified global technology company. ICNM is the parent of Eastwin8, a Singapore-based digital network platform that enables businesses to conduct eCommerce with full integration of logistics network. Business owners can take advantage of the platform functions to plan, optimise and distribute the jobs to the logistics partners via mobile apps. Under the platform, it is easy to add "service partners" to the network so that other platform users can access the extended resources via the platform network. For paid subscribers, the platform provides additional functions such as Automatic Route Planning, Live Tracking, Private Network and many valued added services. Once the platform is further enhanced and deployed, the service partner network will expand to cross border logistics, Insurance, Fintech, Marketing, Business Transformation, IT services, Purchasing and Consultancy. The platform will also be implementing the acceptance of cryptocurrency payment in certain marketplaces / countries where cryptocurrency or other forms of digital assets are permissible. ICNM via Eastwin8 has recently acquired Kuora (China) which is the most advanced service platform for professional engineers serving the heavy industries like steel mills and coking plants in China. Kuora achieved a revenue of US$9.4m in fiscal year 2022 based on the local GAAP.

About SRAX

SRAX Inc. ( SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com

CONTACT

Icon Media Holdings, Inc.

www.vite.asia

email: [email protected]