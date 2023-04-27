VANCOUVER, BC / HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Reyna Gold Corp. ( TSXV:REYG, Financial)(OTCQB:REYGF) ("Reyna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Bethany Terracina as the Vice President of Investor Relations.

Ms. Terracina joins Reyna Gold Corp from Canaccord Genuity, where she held the position of Content Marketing within the Cash Management Group. Her previous roles include Associate Investor Relations at New Pacific Metals Corp. and Marketing Specialist at EMBERS Canada.

"Bethany is a great addition to the Reyna Gold team, she has great experience in marketing and corporate communications in the mining sector and elsewhere and we are delighted she has joined Reyna Gold," said Michael Wood, CEO of Reyna Gold.

Ms. Terracina holds a Marketing Communications Diploma with Distinction from the British Columbia Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a major in Fine Art and minor in Art History. Additionally, she completed the Canadian Securities Course (CSC®) in December of 2022.

As part of Ms. Terracina's appointment and pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, the Company has agreed to grant 150,000 stock options (the "Options") to Ms. Terracina at the next stock option grant and pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and the TSX Venture Exchange's policy, such options will vest over a period of 12 months. Ms. Terracina's appointment and the grant of options at the next stock option grant are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Reyna Gold Corp.

Reyna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on district-scale exploration on two major gold belts in Mexico. The Company has a portfolio of assets on the Mojave-Sonora Megashear and the Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Belt consisting of over 57,000 hectares/ 570 sq km. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement, and monetization. La Gloria the Flagship project is 24,215 hectares/242 sq km on the prolific Mojave-Sonora Megashear, where over 35 million ounces of gold have been discovered.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes but is not limited to, statements concerning anticipated timing and results of the Company's drill programs. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties, and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final long-form non-offering prospectus dated December 6, 2021, available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on the information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

