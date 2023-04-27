Admission to Trading on OTCQX in the US

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / The Pebble Group plc ( AIM:PEBB, Financial)( OTCQX:PEBBF, Financial), a leading provider of technology, services and products to the global promotional products industry, is pleased to announce that its Ordinary Shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX") in the United States of America ("US") and will commence trading on that platform at the market open today, under the symbol "PEBBF".

This will not affect trading of the Company's Ordinary Shares on AIM, which will continue under the symbol "PEBB" and no new Ordinary Shares have been issued through this process. The Company will continue to make all announcements and disclosures to the London Stock Exchange through the Regulatory News Service and has no Sarbanes-Oxley or US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reporting requirements.

Trading on the OTCQX offers enhanced investor benefits in the form of easier trading access for employees and other investors located in the US, and potentially greater liquidity due to a broader geographic pool of potential investors. Through trading on the OTCQX, the Company will be able to engage with a network of US investors, ensuring that they have the same level of information and disclosure available to investors in the United Kingdom, but through US-facing platforms and portals. In addition, the OTCQX trading facility will provide US based investors with the ability to access the Company's Ordinary Shares in US dollars during US market hours.

About OTCQX

The OTCQX is recognised as an Established Public Market by the SEC and is considered the premier tier of the OTC Markets Group.

To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with applicable US securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

US investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About The Pebble Group plc - www.thepebblegroup.com.

The Pebble Group is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, Facilisgroup and Brand Addition, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market. For further information, please visit www.thepebblegroup.com.

