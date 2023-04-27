The Pebble Group PLC Announces Admission to Trading on OTCQX in the US

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Admission to Trading on OTCQX in the US

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / The Pebble Group plc (

AIM:PEBB, Financial)(OTCQX:PEBBF, Financial), a leading provider of technology, services and products to the global promotional products industry, is pleased to announce that its Ordinary Shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX") in the United States of America ("US") and will commence trading on that platform at the market open today, under the symbol "PEBBF".

This will not affect trading of the Company's Ordinary Shares on AIM, which will continue under the symbol "PEBB" and no new Ordinary Shares have been issued through this process. The Company will continue to make all announcements and disclosures to the London Stock Exchange through the Regulatory News Service and has no Sarbanes-Oxley or US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reporting requirements.

Trading on the OTCQX offers enhanced investor benefits in the form of easier trading access for employees and other investors located in the US, and potentially greater liquidity due to a broader geographic pool of potential investors. Through trading on the OTCQX, the Company will be able to engage with a network of US investors, ensuring that they have the same level of information and disclosure available to investors in the United Kingdom, but through US-facing platforms and portals. In addition, the OTCQX trading facility will provide US based investors with the ability to access the Company's Ordinary Shares in US dollars during US market hours.

About OTCQX

The OTCQX is recognised as an Established Public Market by the SEC and is considered the premier tier of the OTC Markets Group.

To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with applicable US securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

US investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Enquiries:

The Pebble Group plc
Chris Lee, Chief Executive Officer
Claire Thomson, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 7385 024855

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Samantha Harrison / Harrison Clarke / Ciara Donnelly

+44 (0) 20 7383 5100

Berenberg (Corporate Broker)
Ben Wright / Marie Moy / Arnav Kapoor

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Belvedere Communications (Financial PR)
Cat Valentine
Keeley Clarke

[email protected]
+44 (0) 7715 769 078
+44 (0) 7967 816 525

About The Pebble Group plc - www.thepebblegroup.com.

The Pebble Group is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, Facilisgroup and Brand Addition, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market. For further information, please visit www.thepebblegroup.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: The Pebble Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750317/The-Pebble-Group-PLC-Announces-Admission-to-Trading-on-OTCQX-in-the-US

img.ashx?id=750317

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.