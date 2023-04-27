CoreCard Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

1 hours ago
NORCROSS, Ga., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCard Corporation (: CCRD), the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, intends to hold an investor conference call on May 4, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time in conjunction with the company’s earnings release for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company plans to issue a press release with the financial results for the period before the market opens on May 4, 2023.

Interested investors are invited to attend the conference call by accessing the webcast at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/corecard050423 or by dialing 1-877-407-0890. As part of the conference call CoreCard will be conducting a question-and-answer session where participants are invited to email their questions to [email protected] prior to the call. A transcript of the call will be posted on the company’s website at investors.corecard.com as soon as available after the call.

About CoreCard Corporation

CoreCard Corporation (: CCRD) provides the gold standard card issuing platform built for the future of global transactions in an embedded digital world. Dedicated to continual technological innovation in the ever-evolving payments industry backed by decades of deep expertise in credit card offerings, CoreCard helps customers conceptualize, implement, and manage all aspects of their issuing card programs. Keenly focused on steady, sustainable growth, CoreCard has earned the trust of some of the largest companies and financial institutions in the world, providing truly real-time transactions via their proven, reliable platform operating on private on-premise and leading cloud technology infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties including those listed in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “continue,” “outlook,” “progressing,” and “anticipates” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

CoreCard Corporation
Matthew A. White, Chief Financial Officer
770-564-5504
[email protected]

