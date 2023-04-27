Magna Celebrates a Production Milestone: 500,000 Mercedes G-Class Vehicles

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image
  • A half a million G-Class vehicles have rolled out of Graz
  • Significant milestone in the long-term partnership with Mercedes-Benz
  • Milestone reflects Magna´s long history as leading contract manufacturer

GRAZ, Austria, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mercedes G-Class is one of the most iconic luxury SUVs globally and has been built by Magna since 1979. The legendary off-road vehicle entered its 44th year of production in Graz, Austria and has reached the historic mark of 500,000 produced vehicles.

“A half a million of this iconic vehicle is a significant milestone which underscores Magna’s competencies as a highly flexible and experienced contract manufacturing partner. Our partnership with Mercedes-Benz has been one built on trust and collaboration which is reflected in the longevity of the program in our Graz facility,” says Roland Prettner, Interim President of Magna Steyr.

Magna’s carbon neutral state-of-the-art facility can accommodate vehicles with conventional, hybrid and electric powertrains, some on the same production line, providing versatility no other independent manufacturer can match. As one of the world’s leading contract manufacturers, Magna is a key strategic partner for existing automakers and new entrants, who are in need of engineering, design, and manufacturing. Over the years, 31 different models have rolled off the production lines in various quantities, making a total of more than four million vehicles.

TAGS
New Mobility, Complete Vehicles, Vehicle Manufacturing, Production Milestone

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
[email protected], 905-726-7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR
[email protected], 248-761-7004

ABOUT MAGNA

Magna is more than one of the world's largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of 168,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 65+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 343 manufacturing operations and 88 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 29 countries.

For further information about Magna (:MGA; TSX:MG) please visit www.magna.com.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA’S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA’S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA’S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA’S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f3ce1ee-1286-4f8d-90c0-3d9e3ea97033

ti?nf=ODgxMTIzMyM1NTM0MTI0IzIwMDg4MTU=
Magna-International-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.