TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today filed its 2022 annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report is available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.tsmc.com%2Fenglish%2Fsec-filings. Hard copies of the report are also available, free of charge, upon email request to [email protected].

About TSMC

TSMC pioneered the pure-play foundry business model when it was founded in 1987, and has been the world’s leading dedicated semiconductor foundry ever since. The Company supports a thriving ecosystem of global customers and partners with the industry’s leading process technologies and portfolio of design enablement solutions to unleash innovation for the global semiconductor industry. With global operations spanning Asia, Europe, and North America, TSMC serves as a committed corporate citizen around the world.

TSMC deployed 288 distinct process technologies, and manufactured 12,698 products for 532 customers in 2022 by providing broadest range of advanced, specialty and advanced packaging technology services. The Company is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan. For more information please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tsmc.com.

