RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. ( SNCE), the clinical research industry-leading Metasite™, today announced a multi-year relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to scale and accelerate adoption of the Science 37 Metasite, which provides clinical trial sponsors the ability to securely engage with patients beyond traditional clinical trial sites.



Science 37 will become a partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), which will help reach more customers and providers. Science 37 will continue to leverage the security and reliability of AWS, in addition to its analytics and machine learning (ML) services to help improve decision-making, support patient safety, and reduce the length of trial lifecycles.

“We are excited to join the AWS Partner Network where we expect to leverage the global scale, expertise, and security of AWS to reach more customers," said Michael Shipton, Chief Commercial Officer at Science 37. “We also see an opportunity to expand our network of partners to support patient recruitment and methods of clinical conduct through these relationships, to deliver faster, more inclusive, patient-friendly clinical research.”

“AWS helps power the entire clinical development process—from designing effective trials using analytics and ML capabilities, to unlocking virtual trial capabilities, to accelerating the regulatory submission process,” said Dan Sheeran, General Manager, Healthcare and Life Sciences at Amazon Web Services. “We look forward to working with Science 37 to extend the capabilities and scale of the Metasite to help patients and providers globally and enable their continued innovation. AWS will continue to support Science 37 as they work to modernize clinical research with faster trial enrollment, increased patient retention, and more diverse patient populations.”

“This relationship supports the creation of an environment that benefits clinical trial sponsors, patients, and providers alike,” said Troy Bryenton, Chief Technology Officer, Science 37. “AWS will help enable us to build scale, ensure safety and security, build geo-specific datasets, and further our AL/ML strategy while participating in the growing APN.”

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s ( SNCE) mission is to accelerate clinical research by enabling universal trial access for patients. Through our Metasite™ we reach an expanded population beyond the traditional site, delivering on our goal of clinical research that works for everyone—with greater patient diversity. Patients gain the flexibility to participate from the comfort of their own homes, at their local community provider, or at a traditional site when needed. Our Metasite is powered by a proprietary technology platform with in-house medical and operational experts that drive uniform study orchestration, enabling greater compliance and high-quality data. To learn more, visit www.science37.com , or email [email protected] .

